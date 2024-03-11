Is there a principal? Whose hand is in the dossiers?

Citizens spied on, an event of unprecedented gravity, an unspeakable wormhole, an enigma. We have heard everything in recent days about the dossier case, while the main suspect, the second lieutenant of the Guardia di Finanza Pasquale Striano would have declared himself innocent, that is, that he had always worked correctly within the scope of his dutieshow it works at the National Anti-Mafia Directorate.

Italian Business heard on the subject from the former magistrate, now legal, Antonio Ingroia, an anti-mafia expert.

There was talk of dossiers, of possible occult directions, of logics that would hardly be individual deviations. From what we learn, it seems to me that everything arises, ultimately, in the DNA or from the archives that are inside there. Maybe the answers to the riddles are to be found in there?

In there, as unfortunately in any other judicial and investigative office that has access to sensitive, delicate data. It is clear that the matter is of an unprecedented gravity. However, I think that we need to focus attention on who has these accesses and how to control who has these accesses, how to track them in real time. Those who make these attacks, however, should not feel confident of impunity.

If, as they say, they are not legitimate, is it strange that a single person has accessed them for so many years, taking personal risks or not?

This is the other issue that will be the task of the Perugia Prosecutor's Office to discover and which I believe it is getting to the bottom of. It is unthinkable that the individual did it independently, individually. It must be understood on behalf of whoever did it. The only thing I don't feel like agreeing with, regarding the ongoing debate, is pointing the finger at journalists. Journalists do their job, they publish the news and they hunt for information about public figures.

Of course, if a journalist has news he gives it and if it is about a man in power and who has public importance I can understand the meaning. In some cases, however, there has been talk of dossiers, in the sense that it is claimed that someone provided information to possible investigators who then built dossiers and collected information that ended up in the newspapers. From the facts, we don't know if this is how it happened and who possibly moved in this way, a common logic. But if it were true the question would be different and more complex

This needs to be seen! If it were in these terms, of course, the fact would take on another dimension.

At a certain point, years ago, when this idea of ​​concentrating some archives at DNA was born, some prosecutors observed that concentration in a single place could run the risk of a dossier scenario like the one we are experiencing. What do you think?

This, yes, to all intents and purposes, is the problem. However, the important thing is that we do not identify a remedy that is worse than the disease, because I know that some people even propose the abolition of DNA and this really seems a bit much to me.

But what idea did you have of the whole affair? Is there the usual little hand?

There must be some help, but let's not talk about it otherwise they'll call us conspiracy theorists. We must have the patience to wait for a serious investigation, like the one being carried out by the Perugia Prosecutor's Office and have faith in the Prosecutor's Office led by Cantone.

But what idea did you have? Something doesn't add up. It makes sense that an individual would leave his name on access points, for many years, without coverage of some kind, perhaps coverage that he considered legitimate or with legally legitimate access…

In my opinion, only the person concerned can say this. This suggests that he knew for sure that it had already been done by him or by others in the past years, with the certainty of impunity. But this is a mere hypothesis.

Absolutely. I ask you the last thing: in this story it has also been hypothesized that there is the hand of the Services or some leak linked to the mafias. From your experience, are these viable hypotheses or are these inferences?

Well, every action of this type, informative, non-judicial, smells of a Services method, rather than of investigative offices or judicial offices. That's the method, then if there is also the hand of Services… I repeat, we have to wait.