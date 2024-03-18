Dossierage, the investigation expands to the Vatican. On Business the words of the promoter of justice Diddi

The words of the deputy prosecutor of the National Anti-Mafia Directorate Antonio Laudatiwho made use of the right not to respond before the prosecutors of Perugia, fell like an ax on the dossier case which sees him involved. “I have never built dossiers to spy on or blackmail politicians or famous people.” And again: “All the investigations were determined by investigative needs, and concern people I did not know and in respect of whom I had no personal interest nor any intent to harm.”

Words that echo the “confession” made by the financier Pasquale Striano a few days ago, in which however he sent the hot potato back to the National Anti-Mafia Directorate. But if it is true that the hundreds of attentive personalities belonging to the world of business, politics and entertainment are now known, it is also true that an appendix could be opened (indeed, it has already been opened), or rather a parallel channel, investigation by Striano&Co. A channel that even goes beyond national borders, since we are talking about the Vatican State.

The promoter of justice, Alessandro Diddihas in fact officially opened an investigation on the dossier. The file, at the moment, has no suspects and no hypothesis of a crime, but investigations have already begun, almost as if to send a signal to the “spies” hunting for secrets and computer traces on characters that revolve around the Holy See. The lieutenant of the Guardia di Finanza, in fact, would also have investigated people very close to Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convicted at the end of the trial on the management of the funds of the Secretariat of State and the sale of the London building. As reported by The newspaper, they would be the financier Raffaele Mincione, the secretary of the Secretariat of State Fabrizio Tirabassi, the broker Gianluigi Torzi, the witness Luciano Capaldo and Cecilia Marogna, the lady linked to Becciu.

“As soon as I discovered, from newspaper articles, that Striano had made queries to various DNA archives on names who over the years had been the subject of attention of the office of the promoter of justice, I took action” says ad Affaritaliani.it Alessandro Diddi. “We also need to understand what type of crime to hypothesize. But it is a fact that deserves further investigation; since we don't know Striano, and none of us has ever asked him to ask questions of any kind, the question remains why this happened.”

In this case the complaints arrived, explains Diddi ad Affaritaliani.it, “even by some of the defendants in trials in the Vatican State. There was even a conference where connections and plots were hypothesized between the president of the court and I don't know who else… . But one thing is certain: my initiative is independent of what the defendants said.” Among them, however, there is no Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the promoter of justice further specifies: “I exclude this. He is the one who said he was paid attention to by Striano, but because he has an interest in delegitimizing the work done by the prosecutor's offices, and in inserting himself into this discussion. It doesn't appear to me that Becciu was the object of attention.”

Is there therefore the possibility, as we were saying, that another channel of investigation will be opened? “We cannot speak of a real investigative connection, even if in the past there has been collaboration with various Italian prosecutors' offices. We, for example, have our own gendarmerie that reports suspicious transactions; it is a fact, therefore, that if the Financial Police of another State investigates from the outside… well, this is an intrusion”. This even if, Diddi admits, “it is not a given that a proceeding, and therefore a trial, can be established against the same subjects here in the Vatican, perhaps due to lack of jurisdiction”.

But there is another theme on which to tease the promoter of justice, namely the possible establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the dossier case. A commission proposed by the Keeper of the Seals Nordio and “resized” by none other than the President of the Republic. Diddi, on this point, agrees with Mattarella: “I support his concept, 'it's not a good idea when there is a judiciary that is working'”. And he also uses this argument to effectively reject the commission established for the case of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori. “There are two prosecutors working on this case. Currently the parliamentary commission of inquiry is not a suitable instrument.”