Dossierage, the case has also become political. The Right attacks De Raho

The case of the alleged dossiers puts it at risk Anti-mafia prosecutor's office. Antonio's statements Laudatinot in front of the investigators with whom he made use of the ability to respond, but through a note, created chaos. One of the main ones investigated for the files downloaded on VIPs and politicians he brought up Federico Cafiero De Rahosaying that his every move happened “under the full control of the national prosecutor anti-mafia and anti-terrorism”. In fact, De Raho himself was sitting in that armchair from 2017 to 2022 and today he is a parliamentarian of the Five stars, as well as vice-president of the anti-mafia parliamentary commission. Who investigates the dark story of the alleged dossiers, thus putting him in the dual role of investigator and witness.

The leader of Forza Italia to Palazzo Madama Maurice Gasparri he specifically got himself included in the Anti-Mafia so that he could tell him to his face what he has been repeating for weeks: he cannot remain on that commission. And the former Italian minister (now mayor of Imperia) Scajola he recalled how in 2014 Cafiero was at the helm Public Prosecutor's Office of Reggio Calabria when he was arrested in an investigation where the lieutenant of the Guardia di Finanza Pasquale was also involved Striano, who has now become “the man with the dossiers”, which resulted “in a media trial aimed at eliminating me”. Accusations that risk involving her National anti-mafia directorate. Cited several times, not surprisingly always by Gasparri, as the stone of the scandal together with the former leader who is now a parliamentarian.