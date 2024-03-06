Dossierage, Gravina in the sights of the Prosecutor's Office. Cross-checks on databases and suspicions

The investigation which overwhelmed the anti-mafia prosecutor Antonio Laudati and the financier Pasquale Strianoaccused of dossier towards politicians and VIPs, is leading to consequences judicial proceedings also against some people who were targeted and monitored. Such as the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina. Embezzlement and money laundering are the crimes for which the Rome prosecutor's office investigates alleged irregularities in the assignment of 2018 call for the Lega Pro football thematic channel at Isg Ginko. At the center of the checks – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – was the role of the then president Gravina. Victim of illegal access carried out by order of the prosecutor Laudati and the financier Striano, Gravina will now have to clarify a series of suspicious transactions emerged precisely from the checks on the databases. The investigators targeted four meetings which took place – according to what Il Corriere reports – on 9, 17 and 24 May 2022 and on 17 June of the same year between the same financier, at the instigation of Laudati, and a manager close to the president of the Lazio Claudio Lotitohimself a political opponent in the halls of football power of Gravina.

Striano — this is the accusation — receives a “tip-off” on the awarding of the Lega Pro contract and then perform a series of logins to retrieve other news on Gravina. He also ends up in the crosshairs the purchase of his home via Lambro in Milan which – reports Il Corriere – occurs with a payment of 350 thousand euros on which the notary himself decides notify the bank with an SOS. The first checks revealed the role of at least two intermediaries — to whom Striano made unauthorized access — who managed the purchase options of the books. “These are separate and transparent operations“, claims Gravina. The president of the Lega Pro is not a public official: this is why – concludes Il Corriere – the alleged crime is embezzlement and not corruption. The recycling it would instead concern the purchase of the house and on this we will evaluate whether to pass on the basis of competence the documents in Milan.