ROME. The false dossier created by the anti-mafia prosecutor Antonio Laudati and the finance lieutenant Pasquale Striano has its victim. The president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina has been investigated by the Rome prosecutor's office for self-laundering. But it is a “technical” registration as it was Gravina himself, yesterday morning, who requested the meeting with the prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi and the deputy Giuseppe Cascini, with the guarantee of the assistance of his lawyers to stop “the media trial”.



«The interrogation in the afternoon lasted over two hours – explain the lawyers Fabio Viglione and Leo Mercuri – and we clarified everything, presenting two bundles of documents containing copies of the bank transfers which prove that every purchase by Gravina was made with Gravina's own money . Our client has nothing to fear but he is tired of the falsehoods leaked by the mass media.”

The president of the Fgci ended up in the crosshairs of the Striano-Laudati couple in the case of the alleged dossiers against politicians, entrepreneurs and sports figures being investigated by the Perugia prosecutor's office led by Raffaele Cantone. Suspicion has been raised against him that he pocketed bribes from the sale of Lega Pro's TV rights in 2018, when he was its president, instead implying that he had collected 250 thousand euros once and 350 thousand euros from the sale again of ancient books. But instead that money would have been earned illicitly and then used to buy a house in Milan for his partner's daughter.





Laudati and Striano would have recovered this information from the manager Emanuele Floridi, a friend of Lazio owner Claudio Lotito, claiming instead to intervene against Gravina after the report from the Salerno DDA. The file was then sent to the Rome prosecutor's office. Hence the accusation of forgery and abuse of office against Striano and Laudati by the Perugia prosecutor's office.

The matter is therefore being brought to the attention of the Roman magistrates. Now Gravina is formally under investigation, but his defenders define him as «very calm. Because finally his situation can be clarified once and for all. He has been unfairly attacked and many inaccuracies have been written. First of all, for the ancient volumes, first editions between 1500 and 1800, it was not a question of deposits but of purchase options which would then have to be followed by other payments. But the sale did not go through and Gravina returned that money. It's all mapped out and we've shown the evidence.”

Furthermore, the chronological aspect should not be overlooked: the failed sale of the ancient volumes and the purchase of the house took place in 2019, while the sale of Lega Pro's TV rights dates back to 2018. «The times do not coincide – they reiterate Viglione and Mercuri – and in any case there is banking evidence that completely exonerates Gravina. The same goes for the house in Milan compared with his personal money, which does not derive from any sale of books or anything else.”

But there is another aspect, in addition to the “hope that the whole truth can emerge quickly”, on which the two lawyers insist. And that is «that we trace the instigators of this defamatory campaign against the president of the FIGC. Who is really behind the file created by Laudati and Striano? Why did they want to hit Gabriele Gravina?”.

From the investigations of the Perugian magistrates it emerged that the origin of the false dossier “was the information obtained from Emanuele Floridi”. This is a man close to Lotito, who however (heard at the Perugia prosecutor's office as a person informed on the facts, as also happened to Floridi and Gravina) does not want to be seen as the one who “piloted” the accusations against the president of the Football Federation. «I am a friend of Floridi like a thousand other people, I am a stranger to any exploitation. I distrust anyone who associates my name with this matter.” The investigative activity of the Fiamme Gialle Currency Unit does not stop, indeed it is destined to continue. Even more so since financier Pasquale Striano's illegal access to the SOS (Suspicious Transaction Reporting) databases is several thousand. Eight hundred have been examined so far, but it is very likely that the list of people known to be “spies” will continue to grow.

There was certainly no dossier activity against politicians and no attempt at blackmail against them. The information obtained illegally by Striano was conveyed to “friendly” journalists. Former prime ministers Matteo Renzi and Giuseppe Conte and ministers such as Guido Crosetto (who started the Perugia investigation after the publication of articles about him in the newspaper Domani), Francesco Lollobrigida, Elisabetta Casellati, ended up in the “spied on” network. Giuseppe Valditara, the undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari, Giuseppe Valditara or former ministers such as Letizia Moratti and Vittorio Colao. But also Fedez and the arms entrepreneur Beretta.