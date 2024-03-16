Dossierage, among Striano's files there were also those on the Becciu investigation

Not just politics and the world of entertainment. The dossier also involved the Vatican. Il Giornale writes about it today, the second in the history of “the structure that within the National Anti-Mafia Directorate sorted out secret documents illicitly taken from databases with reports from the Bank of Italy, a lead emerges that leads directly to the affair that has shaken the Holy See in recent years, the investigation into Cardinal Angelo Becciu”.



In the papers we would learn that the crosshairs were also on the characters who “revolved around him, starting with the former secret service source Cecilia Marogna”. As Il Giornale writes, “Becciu was sentenced to five and a half years in prison, Marogna to three years and nine months. But the genesis and conduct of the investigation continue to be largely surrounded by secrecy. Now, from the files of the Perugia Prosecutor's Office investigating the dossier scandalr significant questions emerge from Pasquale Striano, iThe lieutenant of the Financial Police at the center of the investigation”.

Il Giornale wonders where the request for the dossier could have come from, concluding that “the request for investigations into financiers and brokers could also have come from within the Vatican.”