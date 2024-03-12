Dossierage, clash in the Perugia Prosecutor's Office: the mystery of the statement by the prosecutor Sottani “against” his Canton boss

The scandal relating to the investigation into the alleged suspects dossiers continues to make noise against politicians and VIPs. And while even within the top ranks of the judiciary there is a clash over whether or not to create an ad hoc parliamentary commission who deals with this case, new revelations emerge about secret access. On the alleged dossiers fabricated by the financier serving the DNA SOS group, Pasquale Strianoand by the responsible prosecutor Antonio Laudati, yesterday – reports Il Corriere della Sera – was the day of Silvio's defense Berlusconi by his loyalists in relation to the revelation, in Il Tempo, of accesses to the computer system carried out on his name, and consequent articles in Il Domani, while, in 2022one was evaluated possible race to the Quirinale. The vice president of the Senate, Licia RonzulliTalks about “political assassination on commission“, while the president of the FI senators, Maurizio Gasparrisees in this “the confirmation of the judicial and media persecution of the president“.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of Perugia Sergio Sottaniactivates “its surveillance functions” following Raffaele's hearings Canton and John Melillo. “Surveillance – explains Sottani and reported by Il Corriere – is always carried out in the dual direction to avoid instrumental attacks on the judicial function and on the prosecuting magistrates who embody it and, at the same time, to report to the bodies responsible for check those that might appear any behavioral anomalies in the exercise of the judicial function”. If the words make sense, a general Attorney who proclaims that he is ready to supervise the work of an attorney – underlines the Corriere – inevitably suggests that the moves of that prosecutor could not been correctedotherwise there would be no reason to reassure public opinion that there is a PG to monitor.