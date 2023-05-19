In a new installment of Dossier Venezuela, the communicator Carlos Julio Rojas talks about the groups that have sown uncertainty in this country. These illegal groups are the perpetrators of violence, especially when it comes to acts against the government of Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

“The collectives have a political objective that is related to the defense, in theory, of the government of Nicolás Maduro and in exchange they give him different freedoms,” Rojas points out.

According to the report, these men are dressed in hoods, using military weapons, some have logos of different “fronts.” These hooded men are present at the protests and, according to Dossier Venezuela, they attack residential buildings against which they fire repeatedly.

These collectives already existed before the rise of Hugo Chávez. For example, the Tupamaro Revolutionary Movement had been active since 1989.

The journalists from Dossier Venezuela managed to enter the Cuartel de la Montaña, also called 4F, where the remains of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez rest.

In this mentioned area, the visible ideological component of the groups is found between the walls of the 23 de enero neighborhood: a virgin holding an AK-47 rifle and Christ with a Kalashnikov are symbols of the weight of the Bolivarian revolution.

