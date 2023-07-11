In a new installment of Dossier Venezuela, the communicator Lenin Danieri, He spoke about the problems faced by chronic patients in the midst of the electricity and resource crisis facing the neighboring country.

Blackouts, which began in 2009, have become a constant that affects many people, especially those with chronic illnesses.

That is the case of María Ortega, a woman who has had a lung problem for several years. Her son, Sergio, says that every time the power goes out, María is affected by the high temperatures and the suffocation caused by not having air conditioning or fans.

We have to make the sacrifice of going a whole day without eating to be able to buy the medicines

In addition, the high cost of medicines also has repercussions for the woman’s family.

“Sometimes we have to make the sacrifice of going a whole day without eating in order to buy the medicines,” the man said.

Another case is that of Angie Hoyos, a young mother who lost her son due to a lack of medical supplies.. According to the woman, when she arrived at the first health center, she was told that they did not have incubators and that she should look for another place.

In the second hospital it was the same. Even so, he had his little girl there, who died 24 hours later because he could not be properly cared for because they did not have supplies.

“There were no loose incubators (…) If there weren’t, they would have told me… But they didn’t say anything,” he explained, recounting that this was the problem at the second medical center.

VENEZUELA DOSSIER

