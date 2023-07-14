Acts of vandalism, closure of stations, attacks on journalists, disappearance of newspapers and looting was the way in which Little by little, Chavismo subdued the media In Venezuela.

In fact, for legal reasons, words like looting, regime, to name just two of them, are prohibited. ‘Dossier Venezuela’ from EL TIEMPO tells how they came to this.

The treatment of the media has become increasingly hostile since the arrival of Hugo Chávez to power. In fact, print media ceased to exist because print was run by a government corporation.

“What happened was something criminal and that has been recorded in different stations at the national level, where the amplitude modulated stations have disappeared,” said Gonzalo Colmenares, a Venezuelan journalist, to EL TIEMPO’s ‘Dossier Venezuela’.

The prohibitions were given gradually and access to information became more and more difficult. By 2007, Hugo Chávez had closed a television channel, more than 30 radio stations, and the print media did not exist due to a lack of paper.

“My generation lived through the debate on freedom of expression, but this generation must worry about access to information. We do not have access to the information,” Rafael Galicia, a Venezuelan journalist who has been practicing since 1979, told EL TIEMPO.

In fact, journalists have had to face the fear of publishing a tweet or an opinion about the Government of Venezuela.

“Journalists have experienced a bitter moment when it comes to reporting the causes of an electrical blackout. None of the officials wants to testify and for them to offer a statement, they must go to Caracas for a consultation,” added Rafael.

The crisis after the pandemic, the other fight of journalists

What limits us: gasoline, vehicle, tickets, time. That really costs us

In addition to strong opposition from the government, Venezuelan journalists must face the country’s crisis.

“That limits us: gasoline, the vehicle, the tickets, the time. That really costs us,” Jaira Nolano told Dossier Venezuela.

In fact, social communicators highlight that everything has become more complicated since the pandemic.

“It’s not easy, but there we are,” Nolano added.

Due to this, Venezuelan journalists have had to adapt and tell the stories with certain parameters to avoid problems with the regime.

