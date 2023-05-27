Zulia in Venezuela suffers from a shortage of gasoline. In addition, the little fuel that you have causes failuresas documented by Dossier Venezuela.

Recently Maracaibo Firefighters raised a statistic. Only in the city of Maracaibo, 21 vehicle fires occurred from January to April of this 2023. In the first two months there were 6, and between March and April the figure rose to 15. Although not all of them are related to the issue of fuel, almost half of them do.

And those that occurred in other municipalities are not being added. “How is it that Maracaibo suffers from this and no one has given an explanation for this?” said Daniel Ponne, a city councilor.

The state of Zulia, on the border with Colombia. Lines at gas stations.

Some drivers claim that the problem with their cars is caused by gasoline. “It’s chaos,” commented Jean Carlo Andrade, a citizen.

Long lines of vehicles are registered in the region that has 21 oil wells and that in previous years contributed more than 50% of the oil that Venezuela sold to the world.

According to Dossier Venezuela, traffic on the streets has also decreased. Even the cars of the emergency services would be affected.

“There is nervousness and anguish, this creates pain and economic damage. This must be handled carefully,” announced Manuel Rosales, governor of Zulia.

It is not easy, without electricity there are no public services, before it could be solved with alternative energy systems, gasoline-powered power plants were very helpful during 2018 and during the great blackout.

Today many of them accumulate dust, filling one with fuel costs around 30 to 40 dollars. The gas stations, many of them appear closed, perhaps the solution taken was to stop supplying while the issue of fuel quality is resolved, it is really difficult to know, nobody says anything, either out of fear or interest.

13 years of electrical blackouts caused losses for which the government was not responsible, the absence of gasoline in 10 years has also left losses, and now also vehicle fires, perhaps for this reason no one is complaining before any instance, it is very possible that your answer, if it is given, will take years to arrive.

