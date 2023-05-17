Dossier Autonomy, the Northern League fear that it was not a mistake

A phone call of fire between Salvini And Calderoli raised the case on the reform of Autonomies differentiated between regions. Yesterday, in fact, in a post with the stamp of Senatea dossier appeared which read more or less like this: “The measurement is wrong and further increases inequality between North and South”. Not even the time to read it – reveals Repubblica – that the minister immediately Calderoli called its leader: “Matteo thunders Calderoli, it’s one political maneuver of allies for scuttle our projectif they do not withdraw that document I quit“, says the minister to the leader Salvini in a resolute phone call. He is certainly not the counterpart, the two agree. That dossier puts all their suspicions in black and white: Giorgia Melons And Brothers of Italywith the support of Forza Italia and the minister for reforms Elisabetta Box yourself, they are carrying out another maneuver, they are pursuing other goals. Palazzo Chigi’s priority now is the constitutional reform that should lead to premiershipat least with a first reading in Parliament before the Europeans of next year.

Georgia Melons – continues Repubblica – it is far away, right in those hours flying to Reykjavik to participate in the Council of Europe. But Ignatius LaRussa it’s there. At Palazzo Madama. And if there is a name circled in red by the Northern League, it is precisely that of second state office. The Northern League’s suspicions are heightened by the fact that we are on the eve of the hearings on the reform, they will start from next week in the Constitutional Affairs Committee. Albert presides Balbonia melonian who just a few days ago had already criticized the release of Calderoli on the “governorate”, i.e. the Northern League’s way of directly electing the head of government so dear to Fdi and the premier. “But since Calderoli has exchanged proxies with Elizabeth Box yourself? It is up to her not to him to instruct the proposal, which in any case is in the hands of the Prime Minister“, had attacked the senator of FdI. Then the offending text was deleted, but the matter does not seem closed.

