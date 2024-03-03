Dossier of politicians and VIPs, the investigation expands: three journalists from Domani are also under investigation

The investigation by the Perugia prosecutor's office into the alleged dossier against politicians and VIPs is expanding. The director of the espionage operation was a lieutenant of the Guardia di Finanza: Pasquale Striano. The soldier, serving at the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor's Office, is accused of at least 800 unauthorized accesses to tax databases, anti-money laundering and anti-mafia with the sole purpose of obtaining information. But what did the soldier do with the information acquired? At the moment the smoking gun has not been found: the dossiers on institutional or political figures are therefore only a hypothesis.

What is certain is that there are 15 people currently under investigation: the DNA deputy prosecutor Antonio Laudati, three journalists from “Il Domani” and other people who allegedly solicited the request for information. The three journalists under investigation, even if they did not receive any warning, are Giovanni Tizian, Stefano Vergine and Nello Trocchiamembers of the investigative pool of the newspaper led by Emiliano Fittipaldi who yesterday signed an editorial entitled “A dangerous attack on freedom of the press” where he claims “according to the prosecutors led by Raffaele Cantone to carry out journalistic investigations with the aid of real papers obtained from judicial sources it is a crime: Tomorrow's journalists now risk up to five years in prison for the leaks.”

TO starting the investigations was a complaint presented by the Minister of Defensea, Guido Crosetto to the Rome prosecutor's office following an article published in “Il Domani” on the compensation received for consultancy carried out in the past for the Leonardo company. The leak of information did not only concern the minister, but also other politicians and the Umbrian prosecutors, responsible for the matter, want to understand whether this information was used only for journalistic purposes or also for other purposes.

Fedez, Ronaldo, Agnelli and Allegri were also spied on. And many politicians, always at crucial moments

And among those 'spied on', in addition to Minister Crosetto, there would be the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, Marina Elvira Calderone, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and Adolfo Urso together with Marta Fascinaparliamentarian and companion of Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime ministers Giuseppe Conte and Matteo Renzi, the undersecretaries Andrea Delmastro and Giovanbattista Fazzolari, but also Fedez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anrea Agnelli and Massimiliano Allegri.

As Corriere della Sera explains, unauthorized access to databases occurred very often “at crucial moments for the subjects involved with research on the members of the future government two days after the swearing-in, on political candidates and on governors”. Some examples, again told by Corriere della Sera: “For the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Giovanbattista Fazzolari, the question dates back to 20 Octoberwhile on November 3 it is the turn of the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni, appointed October 31; but there had already been access to him on 4 October 2021, when he had just taken office in the same position with the Draghi government. Dopium control, therefore, for nomination and confirmation”.