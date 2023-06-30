It’s raining dollars on Formula 1

The recent sale of 24% of the team’s shares Alpine F1 to the consortium of entrepreneurs made up of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, revealed the overall value of the transalpine team owned by Renault, i.e. around 900 million dollars. An exorbitant figure, but in line with the whispers of the last few weeks originating from an interview released by the president of Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali, who referred to teams that have rejected transfer offers amounting to almost one billion dollars. It is no mystery that Formula 1 has entered agolden era, with its popularity booming in the United States and with brands and sponsors vying for a place in the sun. Ford will return, Audi will enter, Honda has backed down and no longer intends to abandon the category, two of the richest men in the world like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are seen more and more often in the paddock.

Everything has risen in record time, in the post pandemic: “What happened is unbelievable. It hasn’t been many years, I think two, since we all signed the Concorde Agreement together. So we talked about the value to be attributed to a team that has to enter Formula 1, and we entered the figure of 200 dollars as a tuition fee. A number that seemed gigantic to us, given that in the past there has been a team sold for just one pound”. Domenicali explained. The Concorde Agreement is a commercial agreement that regulates both the participation and the economic treatment of the teams participating in the world championship, born in 1981 and renewed on seven occasions.

Recently the newspaper Business F1 Magazine – co-founded with Bernie Ecclestone – showed payout table to teams from Concorde Agreement in the period 2008-2025. The latest agreement was signed in August 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, and saw Liberty Media re-negotiate the share to be allocated to the teams downwardsdown from three to six percentage points until 2025. A real stroke of luck for the American ownership: for example, in 2022 the stables shared 1.1 billion dollars (55% of total primary revenue, i.e. TV and taxes for the GPs), losing about 70 million dollars compared to the Concorde Agreement 7 (the previous one, valid from 2013 to 2020).

The rain of dollars on Formula 1 has therefore made the 10 teams more compact, unwilling to welcome new entries and therefore to divide the money available by 11 or 12. Teams still biting their hands for not accepting Liberty Media’s 2017 offer to acquire shares in the category: valued at $8 billion in the change of ownership from CVC Capital, F1 now has a market value almost tripled .

In January 2023 the prestigious magazine Forbes pointed to the Formula 1 as “the most valuable sports empire in the world“, valuing it at 17.1 billion dollars, within the Liberty Media galaxy – which also includes the Atlanta Braves, Drone Racing League, Meyer Shank Racing -, quantified at 20.8 billion. The CEO of the American property, Greg Maffei, no later than a few days ago had once again denied the rumored interest of the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund: “Frankly, 20 billion would not be an attractive price for us, we would like much more. We are quite optimistic about our future.”

But how much is a Formula 1 team worth in 2023?

The site specializing in sports business took care of quantifying a hypothetical sale price of each of the ten teams participating in the world championship. Sportico.com, in an in-depth investigation published on June 28. The income of each team was calculated, based on the annual financial statements made available to the public and accurate estimates in case these data were not available, cross-referencing the evaluations with bankers, lawyers and investors and making use of the collaboration of more than half of the teams. Obviously, the analysis highlights thesoaring sponsorship revenuefor example Aston Martin has had an incredible 1000% progress since the arrival of Lawrence Stroll.

The total value of the ten teams participants in the 2023 Formula 1 world championship was thus set at $15.3 billion. Ferrari leads the list, with an estimated value of 3.13 billion, followed by Mercedes at 2.7 billion and Red Bull at 2.4 billion. Bringing up the rear of the group is Haas, whose valuation is 710 million dollars. From here it is easy to understand how the entry fee for any new teams, set at 200 million, is now outdated by current assessments and how there may be a decided reluctance on the part of the ten teams to let in other subjects with whom to share the cake, even if this bar were raised to 600 million.

Who wants to enter Formula 1?

By June 30, the FIA ​​is called to decide whether and who to enter Formula 1 in a period of time between 2025 and 2026. There are five candidates who have formalized their entry plans:

Andretti+Cadillac

For the past few years Michael Andretti – son of the 1978 world champion Mario – has been trying to land in Formula 1, after having won four IndyCar and five Indy500 championships as owner. The American team has put on the table an important name like Cadillac – a General Motors brand – as a partner and has already found a potential engine manufacturer, Renault.

Equal formula

At the head of the project is Craig Pollock, a well-known face in F1 as the boss of BAR and former manager of Jacques Villeneuve. There is talk of funds from Saudi Arabia and ambitious goals: 50% of the workforce made up of women and the dream of bringing a woman back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 single-seater.

Hitech GP

The British team is active in Formula 2 and Formula 3 and passed ownership – after the conflict in Ukraine – from the Mazepin family to Oliver Oakes. The origin of the funds is uncertain, some whisper that there are still Russians as lenders, some speak of money coming from Dubai. There are talks of 60 people already at work, including Dave Greenwood, former track engineer of Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari.

LKY SUNZ

Asian and American funds for former ‘Panthera Asia’ program led by Frenchman Benjamin Durant. They proposed for an entry in 2025, convinced of “upset Formula 1″, attracting young people. He’s already been hired.”an impressive team of motorsport executives, music and entertainment industry experts and creatives”plus there was talk of a 100% green factory.

Rodin Carlin

Already in 2006 and 2011 Carlin GP, ​​operating in the lower categories, tried the leap into Formula 1, finding itself closed doors. Behind the project, however, is now the Australian David Dicker, credited with a fortune of 1.6 billion euros from entrepreneurial successes in the IT sector, and determined to transform the New Zealand brand Rodin into a manufacturer of sports cars and automobiles. In Formula 1 he has the ambition to build his own power unit.

In 2022 the Formula 1 has generated come in for 2.6 billion dollars (+20% compared to 2021) and it is expected that in 2023 there will be a further 27% increaseaccording to the latest forecasts from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The 10 teams build a wall to the bitter end, finding support from Stefano Domenicali: “I think ten teams is more than enough to make the show and the business. There is an assessment that involves us as F1 and the FIA ​​to make the right choice for the future. This connects to the discussions related to the forthcoming Concorde Agreement, which will expire in 2025. We have a lot of time ahead of us”. FIA and Formula 1 are at a crossroads: maintain and strengthen the current stables or bring in – after careful selection – new teams with an already very strong starting project? Certainly a crucial point will be the renewal of the Concorde Agreement, where it is easy to predict that the teams will try to raise the 57% of the primary revenue of the category destined for them, having remained imprisoned by the agreement signed three years ago.