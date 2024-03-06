The president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina is under investigation by the Rome prosecutor's office as part of the investigation that arose after the sending of a report by the DNA relating to “alleged illicit activities” in March 2023. The FIGC president was heard today by the Rome prosecutors at his request to clarify his position.

The lawyers: full trust in the magistrates

“Due to the intolerable exploitations and of the distorting reconstructions of the truth of the facts that have called him into question in recent days, even though he was not under investigation – the lawyers of the FIGC president, Leo Mercurio and Fabio Viglione had clarified in a note – this morning Gabriele Gravina asked to be heard to clarify his position and the circumstances of which he was a victim. The hearing took place this afternoon at the offices of the Public Prosecutor's Office in Rome. This decision was made in order to protect his image and by virtue of full trust he places in the magistrates who are following the case. In this matter, our client is an offended person, for this reason we hope that light will be shed as soon as possible on what is emerging as a real dossier activity, in relation to which we also hope that the instigators will be identified”.