Meloni under pressure for the new law: penalties doubled for dossier-keeping

“We have already made an intervention on the databases which is in the cyber bill: if these rules had already been in place it would have been more difficult to do what we discovered, even in terms of penalties the response would have been more significant. What I can do is hope that parliament approves them as soon as possible because they are rules that at this point become even more very, very urgent.” In Pordenone, where he took part in the ceremony for the signing of the agreements between the government and the Friuli Region -Venezia Giulia on cohesion funds, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni invites the Chambers to act quickly to avoid another 'Dossieraggio case' in the future.

“Above all, we need to know who the instigators are and what the interests are that hide behind this regime-like system”, the opinion of the Chief Executive. At the end of January the Council of Ministers approved a bill on cybersecurity which should begin the parliamentary process in the joint Constitutional Affairs and Justice committees of the Chamber. It provides for a crackdown on unauthorized access, hence the Prime Minister's request to speed up the timing of the green light.

As Repubblica explains, “tAmong other things, the law provides for a doubling of penalties for public officials who illegally access computer systems, exactly what lieutenant Pasquale Striano, under investigation in Perugia, is accused of. Today the law provides for a penalty ranging from one to five years in prison. It would take 2-10 years.”

“The dossier on the League requested by Bank of Italy”

Il Fatto Quotidiano writes instead that the Perugia Prosecutor's Office is investigating the pre-investigative dossier he prepared on Northern League funds. According to what was reconstructed by the Fact, regarding the practice on the League's funds, “everything starts not from an autonomous input, but from a report from the UIF, the financial information office of Bank of Italy (the one who prepares the Suspicious Transaction Reports, the SOS) who receives it from a similar office in San Marino. At that point the UIF sends it to the Dia, which in turn sends it to the Pna. Striano starts working on it. And he prepares a dossier entitled AFinancial notes on operations linked to the Northern League intended for some prosecutors”.

Il Fatto continues: “His information contains SOS which are still unknown but, during the period of his work, and before the information reaches the prosecutor's offices, they also end up in the newspapers. Was Striano the source of the reporters? It is the suspicion of the Perugia Prosecutor's Office.”