ROME. «Second Lieutenant Striano could hardly have done everything alone – explains Melillo -. I speak about it with full knowledge of the facts also because I too was the subject of dossiers, given that a file on me was found in Pio Pompa's archive in the offices that used to be SISMI. In any case, the central element of my colleague Cantone's investigation will be precisely the definition of Striano's figure and system of relationships”.

Pasquale Striano is the finance lieutenant under investigation for unauthorized access and disclosure of computer data. He would have consulted the SOS (Suspicious Transaction Reports) databases several thousand times. The other excellent suspect is the Anti-Mafia prosecutor Antonio Laudati, accused of forgery and abuse of office.



Tomorrow the chief prosecutor of Perugia Raffaele Cantone will be heard at the Anti-Mafia Commission. «Our request to be heard – says Melillo in this regard – arises from a simple, sincere spirit of institutional collaboration which we believe is a duty». This was underlined by Giovanni Melillo, national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor, heard by the parliamentary anti-mafia commission regarding the Perugia investigation”.

It's still: “I asked to be heard so that the facts and problems are understood, and to remove the danger of misinformation, speculation and instrumental readings of events that concern delicate state functions». An invitation not to exploit the story, therefore. «To say nothing of the points of disorganized controversy which seem aimed not at analyzing reality and contributing to its understanding and the advancement of the balance of the system, but at damaging the image of the office and delegitimizing the idea of ​​neutral institutions such as the Prosecutor's Office national anti-mafia and perhaps also the Bank of Italy”.

The prosecutor does not hide his concern: «The gravity of the events underway is extreme. It is necessary to underline the extreme complexity of the correct and rigorous management of the databases where those and other no less delicate information converge for the purpose of repressing crimes”.

He then points out that «in the DNA database, not the omnivorous monster it seems, there is only a small percentage of reports of suspicious transactions transmitted by the Financial Intelligence Unit. It may be interesting to note that in our database, far from being a black monster, we find a small number of SOS (suspicious transaction reports) generated in the financial system and transmitted by the financial intelligence unit”.

Going into the merits of the SOS he states: «They are essential tools against money laundering and terrorist financing. And they are also a fundamental tool for the exercise of the investigative impulse and coordination functions of my office. The SOS they are very delicate tools, they contain data, news and information capable of profiling anyone and to reveal the nature of our personal and social relationships: from this it follows that the use of SOS must be surrounded by the maximum rigor of access and subsequent control procedures and must take place within the limits and for the exclusive purpose of the attribution of each institution involved”.

«There is a market for confidential information. It is a question of understanding whether it is regulated by chance and by an infinite number of actors not connected to each other, perhaps only the result of the weakness of the digital systems that contain them, or if there are more sophisticated and broader logics” said the Prosecutor. «I believe that the Perugia investigation, and it is not the only one, can lay some bricks to understand if there is a broader construction».

«With Lieutenant Striano, present at a first meeting of the SOS group on 4 August 2022 as the highest ranking judicial police officer, I had only one direct conversation, on the 22nd of the same month, at his repeated request: it lasted a few minutes, and ended with my request to receive a confidential note from him indicating the problems and proposals” said Melillo. «In the note that reached me a few days later Striano proposed to strengthen the position of the highest ranking officer of the SOS Group, that is him, and proposed to entrust its coordination to a single magistrate. Enough to confirm my need to proceed with an overall reorganization of the system.”





Also present at the hearing was Federico Cafiero de Raho, now a parliamentarian of the 5 Star Movement and until two years ago number one in the anti-mafia prosecutor's office.

Tomorrow Melillo and Cantone will also be heard at Copasir.

Meanwhile, the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, was heard today by the Rome prosecutors as part of the investigation opened in recent days. The file is being brought to the attention of the Prosecutor's Office in relation to a report, months ago, from the DNA-National Anti-Mafia Directorate which would concern “alleged illicit activities – as emerges from the Perugia investigation papers – carried out by Gabriele Gravina” .

Tajani's speech from Bucharest

«It is a truly incredible affair because it seems to me that in a democratic country it is unacceptable for someone to rummage around, violating the law, in the private affairs of hundreds and hundreds of people, not just politicians, businessmen, men of sport, protagonists of society. To do what? Who is the director? Is there a Big Brother? There is a dome that wanted to control what the Italians do. Things certainly aren't going well like this, then we must first understand why and who the director is” declared the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, in a press point on the sidelines of the EPP Congress in Bucharest, answering a question on the dossier case. «We will listen with great interest to the words of the two magistrates, Melillo and Cantone, who seem absolutely ready to clarify. And they must be acknowledged for this. And we rely a lot on them so that we can understand the truth. I don't think that just a non-commissioned officer of the Guardia di Finanza was the director of this operation. Who knew, who asked, who supported. This is what we must try to understand: the anti-mafia can do a lot, it can investigate. He has the same powers as the judicial authority, we will see what can be done”, he added.

Schlein: “This affair must not in any way affect the freedom of the press”

«I think it is very serious that there have been, as I learned from the newspapers, 800 non-legitimate accesses, i.e. not for the purposes for which that information is in the possession of those authorities. We need to be clear about this and we are among those who hoped that the national anti-mafia prosecutor Melillo and also Cantone would appear today to provide full clarity” said the national secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, in Chieti Scalo, during a meeting with the press on the occasion of the regional elections next March 10th. «On the other hand, however, one thing must be said: this affair must not in any way affect the freedom of the press, which is sacrosanct and, indeed, from this point of view we would not want it to be exploited by the right to strike in a generalized manner at authorities who do very important work, such as the National Anti-Mafia Directorate, or to strike at the press. It wouldn't be the first time, but we don't accept this”, she concluded.

