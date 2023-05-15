Of the total, 228 were murders, which corresponds to 83.52% of the cases; survey was released on wednesday

Dossier released on Friday (May 12, 2023) at site the Observatório de Mortes e Violências contra LBGTI+ in Brazil denounces the occurrence of 273 violent deaths of these people in the country in 2022. Of this total, 228 were murders, corresponding to 83.52% of the cases; 30, suicides (10.99%); and 15 deaths from other causes (5.49%).

At the reportthe acronym LGBTI+ refers to lesbian people, gays, bisexuals, transvestites, trans women and men, transmasculine, non-binary people and other sexual and gender differences. The dossier will be launched this Tuesday (16.May), at 4 pm, in Brasília, with the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship and the National Secretariat for the Rights of LGBTQIA+ People.

The non-governmental organization Observatório de Mortes e Violências contra LBGTI+ was founded in January 2020 by Alexandre Bogas, executive director of Lugar – Arte e Política LGBTI+, and by Grupo Gay da Bahia. The National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals and the Brazilian Association of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites, Transsexuals and Intersex also participate. The preparation of the dossier was supported by the Fund of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Brazil Human Rights Fund, which have financed a series of actions carried out by Lugar LGBTI+.

deaths

In an interview with Brazil Agency, Alexandre Bogas highlighted that the 273 deaths correspond to one LGBTI+ person murdered every 32 hours, or an average of two deaths every three days. The report was based on records of cases reported in online reports, social media news and electronic portals. Information is also sought from legal medical institutes and public security departments.

Bogas said that these data, although more restricted, are also worked on by the observatory. There are also personal accounts included in the investigation. “Our main difficulty is the resources, and we end up depending on a lot of volunteering for this to work”.

Although the total number of hate crimes has shown a decline compared to the previous year, when 316 deaths were recorded, Bogas said that Brazil remains champion in the ranking of these crimes for 14 years, followed by Mexico, with 120 deaths. In 2020, 237 murders were found. “Brazil is the country where the most LGBT people are killed in the world”, he said.

According to the founder of the observatory, the dossier shows that Brazil is a violent country, it has a very high number of homicides, in general, and this reflects on the LGBTI+ population in particular, because many cases have aggravating factors, such as the disfigurement of the faces of women. people, cutting of genitals and rape. “There is more cruelty because we are seeing that the person is LGBT, in the processes that we follow the cases.”

The dossier also denounces the lack of a public eye on these crimes. In addition, in many cases, it is not possible to discover who is the author of the crimes. “The dossier comes, precisely, to issue an alert, it comes to denounce what has been happening in Brazil since forever”.

Although the calculated numbers represent a high number of murders related to gender identity or sexual orientation, these data are still underreported in Brazil.

Types of violence

The 2022 report identified 159 transvestites and transwomen killed and 97 gays murders. There were also 18 suicides committed by trans people. Regarding race, 91 victims were black and brown and 94 were white. The dossier also highlights that 91 victims were between 20 and 29 years old (33.33% of cases).

Additionally, 74 deaths were from firearms and 48 deaths were from stabbing. Violence committed against LGBTI+ occurred in different environments, such as public roads, homes, prisons, workplaces, among others.

With regard to the geographic distribution of murders, 118 were registered in the Northeast and 71 in the Southeast. The dossier points to Ceará as the state with the highest number of victims (34), followed by São Paulo (28) and Pernambuco (19). Considering, however, the number of victims per million inhabitants, the ranking of LGBTIphobic violence is led by Ceará, with 3.8 deaths, Alagoas (3.52) and Amazonas (3.29).

Preliminary data for 2023, disclosed in the report, reveal that in the first four months of the year, 80 murders of LGBTI+ people were recorded, with the population of transvestites and trans women representing 62.50% of the total number of deaths (50); you gays, 32.5% of cases (26 deaths); trans men and transmasculine people, 2.5% (two deaths); and lesbian women, 2.5% (two deaths). No case against bisexual people was identified.

According to the observatory, different forms of violent deaths of LGBTI+ people have been occurring in Brazil since the colonization period, “even before the current denominations of sexuality and gender”. “Due to structural LGBTIphobia, these people are placed in a vulnerable situation because they do not fit into a socially referenced pattern of heteronormativity, binary and cisnormativity”, criticizes the NGO.

The organization points out that, between 2000 and 2022, 5,635 people died due to “prejudice and intolerance on the part of the population and due to the negligence of the authorities responsible for implementing public policies capable of containing cases of violence”. Homophobia is a crime in Brazil, as is racism. The penalty can vary from one to five years, depending on the homophobic act, in addition to the imposition of a fine.

Public policy

The dossier suggests several actions in terms of public policy to reverse this situation and treat these people with more equality. Among them, education in schools, police protocol, public campaigns that include diversity. These policies help, for example, to increase employability, train health professionals and create a specialized police station for vulnerable groups, said the NGO.

With information from Brazil Agency.