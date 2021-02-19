The Ministry will expand the vaccination points for people over 80 years old next week. If yesterday doses began to be administered to this population in 17 health centers, next week vials will be distributed to 35 centers. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, defended that accessibility has been taken into account in the design of the campaign, but some mayors have criticized that people in situations of dependency have to move from municipality to receive the vaccine.

The first to denounce this situation was the mayor of Santomera, Inmaculada Sánchez Roca, who regretted that “over 95 years old and large dependents” of this municipality have to move to Monteagudo. According to Pedreño, the mayor was explained the reasons “and she understood.” But yesterday the first mayor of Lorquí, Joaquín Hernández, joined. 27 elderly people “must travel, accompanied by a relative, to the Alguazas health center, which will also host the vaccination in Ceutí and Las Torres de Cotillas,” he lamented. “We cannot understand how such a vulnerable population group is forced to move to other municipalities to receive the vaccine,” he stressed.

“We don’t have enough”



For his part, the Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, warned that the vaccination of those over 80 will be delayed if they do not receive enough vials. “We request once again the increase of the doses to guarantee a massive vaccination; We don’t have enough vaccines, ”he stressed.