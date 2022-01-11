Covid vaccine booster dose every 4 months, a hypothesis that experts do not like. “You cannot vaccinate 50 million people every 4 months”: is the professor’s opinion Andrea Crisanti who, at Eight and a half, thus expresses himself on the efficacy of current vaccines against covid, focusing in particular on mRna vaccines. “If we had a vaccine capable of inducing 2-3 years immunity, we would not be in this situation today. The priority is to produce vaccines that are more durable and affordable even for low-middle-income countries. I don’t think the solution to this is. the problem may come from the mRna vaccine that Pfizer or Moderna will produce for the Omicron variant, “says the expert.

“The problem is structural, it is related to the formulation of these vaccines that induce immunity of 4-5 months. You cannot vaccinate 50 million people every 4 months. We also update the vaccine, it is a tactical choice, but from the point of view of strategically, we need to think of structurally different vaccines. The vaccine against hepatitis B lasts 20 years “, emphasizes Crisanti, concluding:” This vaccine, compared to others, is objectively not among the best. It is the only one we have against covid , it protects us and we must do it. But in the long term I see problems in the strategy based on this one type of vaccine “-

“We are faced with a different reality, almost a different virus: we need to readjust the shot. In Israel they are doing the fourth dose, we are waiting for the data. But it is not a sustainable strategy to vaccinate every 3-4 months with the usual vaccine, it is not a strategy not even practicable. It’s true, the vaccine keeps out of resuscitation and the cemetery. The unvaccinated are the lungs for the virus and the pressure element for the hospitals. One of the things to do is to vaccinate the little ones. ” the professor said for his part Massimo Galli guest of ‘Cartabianca’.

“We have to get used to, with this virus we have to get vaccinated once or twice a year”, says the professor Matteo Bassetti to ‘Cartabianca’ adding: “The vaccination hubs will have to remain open for a couple of years, people will have to be able to get vaccinated twice a year” – “The Omicron variant in vaccinated subjects causes a much less impressive syndrome than the Delta variant. For the unvaccinated, however, with Omicron it changes little. We will have to get used to vaccinating ourselves once or twice a year with this virus “, he stressed.

“We have not yet seen the data on the fourth dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine. “We are quite concerned about a strategy that involves repeated vaccinations in a short period of time. We cannot continue giving booster doses every three or four months.” Like this Marco Cavaleri, responsible for EMA vaccines, during a video briefing with the press in connection from Amsterdam, where the agency is based.