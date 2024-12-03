In the dispute over Torsten Burmester’s candidacy for the Cologne mayoral election, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) dismissed its CEO at short notice. The DOSB executive board made this decision at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, as the umbrella organization for German sports announced.

“This decision was not easy for us. As the executive committee, it is our job to put the interests of the association first and to act for the benefit of the DOSB,” DOSB President Thomas Weikert was quoted as saying. Burmester’s previous tasks at the head of the DOSB main office will initially be divided between the other four board members. However, the position of CEO should be filled quickly.

The trigger for the separation from Burmester was his public announcement that he was running as an SPD candidate for the office of mayor of Cologne. On the same day, the DOSB announced that it wanted to appoint a new CEO regardless of the election outcome. A report from Mirror According to DOSB President Weikert, he only found out from the newspaper that Burmester was planning to run for office.

Personnel turbulence in a delicate phase

Burmester himself emphasized that he saw no conflict of interest between his efforts for the mayor’s post and his job at the DOSB. He complained in Cologne City Gazette There is also a lack of support from the DOSB for its ambitions in the mayoral election: “We are desperately looking for people in this society who are involved in local politics. Therefore, employers would do well to allow their employees to run for office in this way.” The contract between the umbrella organization and Burmester is said to have been extended until 2029 at the beginning of the year.

The personnel turbulence hits the DOSB shortly before its general meeting next Saturday in Saarbrücken and in the midst of important sports policy issues in Germany. On the one hand, the application for the Olympic and Paralympic Games is up for debate, and on the other hand, the future of the planned sports funding law is uncertain after the traffic light coalition has ended.

Burmester was personal assistant to the then Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) from 2002 to 2005. He then worked as deputy head of the sports department in the Federal Ministry of the Interior and as head of the commercial law department in the Ministry of Economics, Innovation, Digitalization and Energy in North Rhine-Westphalia. In 2022, Burmester took over the chairmanship of the DOSB after being general secretary of the German Disabled Sports Association.