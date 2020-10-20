STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) – DOSB President Alfons Hörmann believes that the Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, but considers an exclusion of spectators from other countries to be conceivable. The head of the German Olympic Sports Confederation said in an interview with the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” the athletes, the helpers and journalists can be brought safely to Japan with quarantine measures. “The demand for tickets on-site is so great that it will be easy to fill the stadiums at short notice as the pandemic allows. The price we have to pay is that there may not be any international spectators “said Hörmann.

Due to the corona pandemic, the games planned for this year in Japan’s capital had been canceled and postponed until next summer. “I am confident – despite all the question marks,” said Hörmann. “Incidentally, this also applies to Beijing 2022, there is only half a year in between.”

The International Olympic Committee recently emphasized its intention to have spectators from all over the world in Japan from July 23rd to August 8th. “We are working on the basis that international spectators will also be there,” said IOC President Thomas Bach after the meeting of the IOC executive just two weeks ago. In view of the corona pandemic, however, it is not yet possible to assess whether the sports facilities can be fully utilized. / Max / DP / e.g.