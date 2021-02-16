The Peruvian soap opera Dos Hermanas will return to the screens from this Monday, March 1, on América TV. Their protagonists, Melissa Paredes Y Mayela Lloclla, they shared the news on social networks.

Behind the arrival of the pandemic and the paralysis of activities to avoid the contagion of the coronavirus, the production of Del Barrio stopped its recordings in episode eleven until further notice. Almost a year later, it will be re-released at its usual time: 9.30 pm.

The telenovela directed by Michelle Alexander, seeks again to lead the tune within its band.

The cast of the television production is made up of Sebastián Monteghirfo (Ramón), Erick Elera (Johnny), Yaco Eskenazi (Gustavo), Marisol Aguirre (Noelia), Julián Legaspi (Fernando), Fiorella Luna (Martha) and Silvia Bardales (Loyda ).

Also, there are Sandra Vergara (Betsy), Marcello Rivera (Danilo), Brando Gallesi (Brayan), Alessia Lambruschini (Rosita / Mery), Karime Scander (Bianca), Mariano García-Rosell (Dante), among other figures in the middle .

The statement of Two brothers after departure

In March 2020, the television production issued a statement regretting the suspension of the recordings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In order to preserve the health of the actors, actresses, producers and technical personnel, we have decided to temporarily suspend the recordings of the telenovela Two Sisters, since its scenes are made in different parts of the capital and outside of Lima,” Hugo indicated Coya, general manager of Del Barrio.

“Immediately, the current health crisis has been overcome, we will resume the recordings to meet our audience,” he said.

