Tabasco.- The head of the Ministry of Energy (Sener), Rocio Nahle Garcianoted that it is estimated that the Dos Bocas refinerywhich is being built in Paraíso, in the state of Tabasco, processes daily around 340 thousand barrels of oil.

In this sense, the official explained that the Olmeca refinery will be equipped with 17 chemical processing plants, as well as 90 storage tanks and an electric cogeneration plant.

During the supervision tour of the works of the Dos Bocas refinery, where she was accompanied by federal deputies, the Secretary of Energy emphasized that, for the construction of the complex, 9 billion dollars were allocatedassuring that they were “well invested”.

In this vein, he stated that the Mexican federal government expects the new refinery to generate approximately 20% of all gasoline consumed in the national territorywhile it is expected that by the end of 2023 the country will achieve self-sufficiency in fuels.

AMLO reiterates energy sovereignty for 2023

Yesterday, from the state of Jalisco, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador once again assured that Mexico will be self-sufficient in gasoline by 2023thus ceasing to import hydrocarbons from abroad and will begin to cover the domestic market with national production.

“The fact that we have more control over energy has helped us. Do you remember how much we talked about how we had to produce what we consumed, and that it was absurd to sell crude oil and buy gasoline,” he said.

The federal president criticized past governments for having abandoned the 6 refineries that Mexico has, while stressing that, since the beginning of his administration, 35 billion pesos have been invested in them in order to improve them.

We recommend you read:

“They left us 6 refineries in ruins and they began to invest, to change the plants. About 35 billion pesos have been allocated to improve those 6 refineries, and now we are already buying less gasoline abroad,” he stressed after which guaranteed that next year the country will stop buying gasoline abroad.