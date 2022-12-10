Although the federal government had promised that the Dos Bocas refinery it would be operating at full capacity in 2024, this will become a reality three years later… and at a cost twice as high as budgeted, according to specialists.

Despite this, the refinery was inaugurated on July 1 by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Lack of technical planningresource problems and the very geography of the land where it is built, pose strong challenges for the work with which this Government aims to achieve self-sufficiency in fuels.

Gonzalo Monroy, managing partner of the GMEC consultancy, explained that the initial challenge of the project is the construction time three-year commitment, which was unrealistic because of the jobs and associated works that are needed.

Similarly, the budget of the 8 billion dollars announced at the start of Government it was exceeded to reach 14 thousand 605 million dollars last August. But the delay is such that the cost could range from 16 to 18 billion dollars.

“What is happening in Dos Bocas, is that everything is a process, it is not that you can test a part of the work, but rather you have to see how it runs completely, so tests could not be done until the refinery is finished in its totality (…).

“We are with a far away refinery After entering a testing phase, which is not interconnected (…) we have projected that the refinery, after two years of testing, could be operational by around 2027.

“When they talked about the 8 billion dollars, it had an asterisk, the refinery and nothing else. Important things like the adaptation of the port or associated works such as roads and the power plant, were not considered and are up to 25 percent of the project “Monroy said.

In a video published by Sener updated to November 18, Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy, is shown in front of the combined plant, the site where the Petroleumbut in the image it can be seen that the equipment and pipes are still being assembled.

The project has three structural challenges that complicate its operating profitability.

The first is the diet of crude oil that the refinery will be fed with, which is not defined. Ideally, it should be Maya crude, explained Pablo Zárate, a consultant for the energy sector.

Another challenge is the geographical location of Dos Bocas and the land on which it was developed.

The IMP warned of the high risk of flooding, which made it necessary to raise the work at least 2 meters above sea level, but that would increase the work by 2 billion dollars and the promised times would not be met either, Monroy assured.

Throughout its construction, Dos Bocas has registered floods on multiple occasions, but Nahle has disqualified them.

The third challenge is the lack of logistics to deliver crude to the refinery and distribute fuel.

Rosanety Barrios, an expert in the energy sector, explained that Dos Bocas is not connected to pipelines for the supply of crude oil, natural gas and for the extraction of oil. Even so, on November 29, Nahle assured that the first charges will be made at the beginning of 2023.