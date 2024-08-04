In a historic event, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador witnessed the start of production at the Olmeca Refinery this Saturdayalso known as Dos Bocas, located in Paraíso, Tabasco.

However, the Dos Bocas Refinery, a priority project of President López Obrador, started at half its capacityas it currently has the capacity to process 170 thousand barrels of crude oil per day and It is expected that by August 21 it will reach its maximum capacity of 340 thousand barrels per day..

Last Monday, the President assured that the Olmeca refinery would begin producing at its full capacity this Saturday, August 3.

The mega-project, which cost 16.816 billion dollars, stands out for having been completed in record time and with a significantly lower budget compared to similar complexes in Kuwait, China and Indonesia, the president stressed.

“This is a very important day because this project is being completed and the production of gasoline, diesel and fuels is beginning,” said the head of the Executive.

“It was built in record time. No other country has done it in such a short time. There is nothing like it, in terms of construction time, nor in terms of cost.”

Accompanied by the virtual president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, López Obrador highlighted the relevance of this project for Mexico’s energy sovereignty.

The Olmeca Refinery, built with 100 percent Mexican labor, has generated 44,000 direct jobs and 286,000 indirect jobs. This complex, said the president, will reduce dependence on fuel imports and guarantee fair prices for Mexican consumers.

Technical Details and Production Capacity

The general director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Octavio Romero Oropeza, said that the Olmeca refinery currently has the capacity to process 170 thousand barrels of crude oil per day, and is expected to reach its maximum capacity of 340 thousand barrels per day by August 21, including 175 thousand barrels of gasoline and 130 thousand barrels of ultra-low sulfur diesel.

“From the beginning of this administration, you were clear in your instructions: stop Pemex’s decline, stabilize it and increase it to the levels necessary to achieve fuel self-sufficiency. This order was fully complied with,” Romero Oropeza said.

The Olmeca refinery has 17 processing plants, a cogeneration plant for electricity and steam, 58 tanks and 38 storage spheres, with a total capacity of 8 million barrels.

The construction of this complex included the use of concrete equivalent to 63 times the size of the Azteca Stadium and steel equivalent to 40 times the size of the Eiffel Tower.

The project has had the collaboration of more than 160 companies and the coordination of the Navy, guaranteeing the safety of the facilities.

Commitment to the Energy Future

At the event, President López Obrador highlighted that the policy of not allowing corruption has generated significant savings and healthy public finances, without raising taxes or fuel prices.

“The model of promoting modernity from below and for the benefit of all works. It’s all about not allowing corruption, ensuring that the budget returns to the people and that everyone is taken care of, giving preference to the most humble,” he said.

Meanwhile, the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reaffirmed her commitment to continue defending Mexico’s energy sovereignty, strengthening Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), and modernizing the petrochemical and fertilizer industries.

The Olmeca Refinery is the first complex of its kind built in Mexico since 1982, when the Salina Cruz refinery was inaugurated.

This project marks a milestone in the country’s energy history and symbolizes the commitment of the Government of the Fourth Transformation to energy self-sufficiency and the economic development of Mexico.