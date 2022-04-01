Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Mrs. María de Jesús Vázquez de Castillo never imagined that her beloved dog, Dory Mar, was a national trend for the big party of 15 years which he presided over a few weeks ago in the city of Los Mochis.

However, she has thoroughly enjoyed every show of affection towards her life partner, a French poodle that she assures came to complete her family, made up of her husband, José Castillo, and their five children, who see little Dory as their little sister. less.

Gifts

Sitting in the tranquility of her home and affectionately observed by Don José, María de Jesús stated that during these days Dory has received from congratulatory messages via WhatsApp to croquettes (the ones she likes), clothes, cash gifts for her visits to the vet and invitations from national media to appear on television.

And of course, if all of Mexico wants to know more about the dog that conquered thousands of hearts with her 15-year-old dress and the unique celebration organized by her beloved family.

Love and unity. Dory is an important part of the family headed by Don José Castillo and María de Jesús Vázquez. Photo: Libertad Montoya/ Debate

Yesterday afternoon Dory even received the last of the gifts to date: a refreshing bath, two bows to adorn her tender head and perfume from the veterinarian Anna Lucía Canchola, from The Magical World Pet Spa, who decided to join the celebrations after being amazed by so much love lavished on the dog.

“My mom showed me the video and I immediately looked for and contacted Mrs. María de Jesús and offered her a makeover, although she ended up in a bathroom because they had already done this service for her birthday,” Anna explained. Canchola to then take Dory in her arms and take her to her pet spa.

Trousseau. Dory has clothes for all occasions and to dress especially for Christmas, National Holidays and Valentine’s Day. Photo: Libertad Montoya/Deate

a family of love

María de Jesús detailed how wonderful life has been next to Dorythe French poodle that one of his granddaughters gave him when he was one month old and who was baptized with holy water and prayers when he was 2 months old. As godmothers of such a tender event were her granddaughters Emi Lucero Montes Castillo, Isby Aranzazú Castillo Manzanares and Valentina Castillo Vizcarra.

Protection. Since her birth, Dory has had her vaccination card and regular visits to the vet. Photo: Libertad Montoya/ Debate

The love for Dory can be felt in the Castillo Vázquez house from the moment you arrive and see her come out to greet visitors dressed in a fresh white dress, a headband of colorful flowers and her impeccable and manicured nails painted in passion red.

Present. Anna Canchola lovingly watches Dory before leading her into her bath at the pet spa. Photo: Libertad Montoya/ Debate

Of course, he never separates from María de Jesús, whom he accompanies wherever he goes but, also, whom he obeys at the slightest of indications.

The Castillo Vázquez are happy with Dory and celebrate that she is now so famous throughout Mexico for her 15th birthday party, although for them she has always been a star, from the first moment she came to the family, at the age of two months, and whom they have cared for, fed and loved every second of their lives.