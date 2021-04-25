D.The exuberant cheers that could be heard shortly before in the VfL Wolfsburg stadium were followed by something very snappy. When Jörg Schmadtke stepped in front of the television cameras, his broad grin already indicated that he wanted to garnish the 0-2 home defeat against Borussia Dortmund in his own way. “Then I dare to doubt that they can still make up for the two points,” said the managing director of VfL Wolfsburg. You – that meant Borussia from Dortmund before the three remaining tasks in the Bundesliga. Schmadtke is rarely a bad loser. But he obviously feels like adding psychological games to the sporting race for participation in the Champions League.

Of the eleven points ahead that VfL Wolfsburg had gained over Borussia Dortmund in the meantime, only two remained within a few weeks. The fact that BVB is suddenly back in touch with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt was mainly due to one player on Saturday. Striker Erling Haaland decided an encounter that VfL Wolfsburg had determined for a long time and even played outnumbered for more than 30 minutes. The Westphalia scored the goals. To be precise: They were happy about the two goals that Haaland contributed in the 13th and 69th minutes. So did a 20 year old Norwegian make the difference again? “Erling didn’t win the ball alone. A lot of good things happened beforehand, ”said Dortmund’s head coach Edin Terzic.

It is correct: Nobody on the pitch was as effective as Haaland. On the way to his goals for the season 24 and 25, the fast attacker could not be caught. But it is also correct: in the preparation of the two goals, the agile Dortmund team put pressure on the Wolfsburg team and encouraged them to make mistakes. Before the 1-0 win, Ridle Baku was forced to make a serious back pass behind his own defense chain. Before the 2-0 win, Mahmoud Dahoud was quicker than John Anthony Brooks from Wolfsburg, only to send the hero of the day on his way with a gallant passport. Haaland was able to prove in the preparation of the decisive hit that he can cross half a football field in around seven seconds with the ball at his foot. “It feels like he’s running across the pitch at 45 km / h and hits,” said Wolfsburg head coach Oliver Glasner with respect. In reality and at its peak, it should have been up to 35 kilometers per hour. In any case, it was too fast for everyone who did not have a ball by their feet.

The apt and jubilant Haaland allows Borussia Dortmund’s athletic recovery to progress after a temporary attack of weakness. The colleagues in the Wolfsburg stadium found support in his determination and determination. “We were ready from the first second to go beyond our limit,” said team captain Marco Reus. On closer inspection, such aggressiveness could only be seen in phases. VfL Wolfsburg had significantly more chances to score over the entire duration of the game. And Jude Bellingham was particularly aggressive on the Dortmund team. The midfielder saw the yellow-red card after two fouls in halves 1 and 2. The fact that Borussia played outnumbered from the 59th minute on, then launched the decisive counterattack and did not allow the opponent to develop in the following period, was in fact due to the high level of commitment, certified by Reus.

The direct comparison between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund is often reduced to their most popular players. At the Lower Saxony, Wout Weghorst proves on good days what an exceptionally good goalscorer he is. At the Westphalians, Haaland is happy to provide something outstanding even on bad days. On this 31st match day, the race for participation in the Champions League was all about nuances. And Wolfsburg’s coach made no secret of the fact that Haaland alone was good enough to make the difference. “The air is getting thin in the spheres in which we now play. Many of our players have not yet played at this level, ”admitted Glasner.

In addition to Haaland, Borussia Dortmund had someone else who set exclamation marks. Dahoud was sidelined in Dortmund this season and even fell out of favor. Suddenly, the little dribble artist with the potential to become a game designer is back in high demand. Its blossoming opens up new possibilities for the coming weeks and lifts the mood. When the away win in Wolfsburg was achieved, the Dortmund team cheered not like an experienced heavyweight in paid football, but like a relieved and happy team. What Wolfsburg’s managing director Schmadtke doubts, Dortmund’s licensed player boss Sebastian Kehl affirmed in his own way. “We hunt them. I do believe that one or the other team is getting nervous now, ”said the former international.