Dhe central insight of this first phase of the season sounded as sober and concise as the result that BVB had previously achieved against Werder Bremen. “Less sexy, more success” is the main motif for this season, said coach Edin Terzic after the narrow, difficult, but well-suited 1-0 win against Werder Bremen.

There were “one or two things that we didn’t like so much,” explained the coach, who would have liked better pressing and certainly more precise actions around the Bremen penalty area. But these things are now second to character issues in the priority list.