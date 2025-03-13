BVB is moving into the Champions League quarter -finals against Lille, but the team is now facing a dilemma: it seems to be born for a competition, which she will soon no longer be allowed to take part.

After the acclaimed move into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund’s sports director Sebastian Kehl gave a personally motivated and subtle message to all those critics who claim that the 45-year-old had put together a dysfunctional squad. The 2-1 win on Wednesday evening in the round of 16 second leg at the OSC Lille was also a victory for the team, the coach Niko Kovac, the crisis club BVB and the responsible throat. “The fact that we are again in the top eight in Europe shows that this team can do something too,” said Kehl. He apparently wanted to explicitly point out again before this team he put together from the European Euphoria he puts back into the Bundesliga Tristesse, with a guest appearance at RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.