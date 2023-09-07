EDamage to the overhead line paralyzed Dortmund Central Station for several hours on Wednesday evening. This resulted in delays and cancellations in large parts of the Ruhr area. Both long-distance trains and regional trains were affected. Numerous travelers did not get away from Dortmund.

After around two hours, the railway reported that at least long-distance trains could now return to the station. However, it could take until Thursday morning for the problem to be completely resolved. “Our on-site staff is working under high pressure to eliminate the disruption,” said the railway.

The problems started in the late afternoon during rush hour. Suddenly nothing worked at Dortmund Central Station. An overhead line was damaged, said a railway spokeswoman. Due to the design of the overhead line, all tracks at the main station were affected.

Rail customers were asked to use the digital timetable information to find out whether their train is running and how to get to their destination.