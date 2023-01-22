Dortmund (dpa)

Borussia Dortmund resumed its career in the current season in the Bundesliga championship, with an exciting victory over its guest Augsburg 4/3, today, Sunday, in the sixteenth stage of the competition.

The tournament was suspended for more than two months, due to the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last November, which was followed by the winter break.

Dortmund’s balance rose to 28 points, to advance to sixth place in the ranking of the competition, while Augsburg’s balance, which did not achieve any victory for the eighth consecutive match in the competition, stopped at 15 points in the fifteenth place, “fourth from the bottom.”

Dortmund took the initiative to score through English international star Jude Bellingham in the 29th minute, but Arne Meyer equalized for Augsburg in the 40th minute.

Niko Schloterbeek restored Dortmund’s lead again by scoring the home side’s second goal in the 42nd minute, but Bosnian Ermidin Demirovic scored the equalizing goal for Augsburg in the first minute of calculated time instead of lost for the first half.

And the excitement continued in the second half, as the young Englishman Jimmy Benno Gittens added the third goal for Dortmund in the 75th minute, before Croatian David Colina equalized for Augsburg in the 77th minute.

Augsburg did not congratulate the equalizing goal much, after the young American, Giovanni Reina, scored the fourth goal for Dortmund in the 78th minute, to give the three points to his team, which returned to the path of victories after losing to Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach in the past two stages.

It is noteworthy that the match witnessed the return of Ivorian Sebastien Haller to the ranks of Dortmund, after recovering from testicular cancer, which he suffered upon joining the ranks of the team during the last summer transfer period, from Ajax Amsterdam.

Haller sat on the bench of Dortmund at the start of the match, before he was pushed in the 62nd minute of the match that was held at Signal Iduna Park.