Borussia Dortmund was quick to respond to Erling Haaland’s whirlwind trip to Barcelona. It was their sporting director, Michael Zorc, who, once again, made quite clear the intentions of the German team regarding the future of their goalscorer: not to part with him in the summer, despite the enormous interest of the greats of Europe in disbursing a significant amount to untie one of the biggest promises on the world scene from BVB, despite his contract in western Germany until 2024.

“Yesterday I spoke with Mino Raiola (representative of Haaland)”, explained the head of the sports area of ​​the Borusser team in statements collected by Sky Germany. “We made our intentions very clear,” said Zorc, who maintains his speech of not letting his child prodigy go in the summer. The bosses of Borussia are aware that the amount that could be paid by the Norwegian would significantly relieve the coffers of a club that accumulates a significant deficit as a result of the Pandemic. Even so, the BVB has decided to hang the “not for sale” sign on Haaland.

Of course, it seems that Raiola does not agree very much with Zorc’s opinion. He was hunted together with the forward’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, at the Barcelona airport. As reported by the Sport newspaper, both of them were heading to the offices of Joan Laporta, culé president who would have gotten between eyebrows and eyebrows to sign the crack. The relationship of the maximum president of Barça with Raiola is one of friendship. It could help speed up the operation. However, the boss is Borussia. He signed Haaland until 2024. And he’s not about to get rid of the baby early. For now