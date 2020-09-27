Big sigh of relief at the SPD, the stronghold of Dortmund has been held again. After the green election recommendation for the CDU candidate Andreas Hollstein, the Social Democrats reacted indignantly – and feared the worst. Since 1946 there has always been a “red” mayor ruling the Ruhr.

But in the runoff election in Dortmund on Sunday, when the 671 polling stations were counted, it quickly became apparent that Thomas Westphal, the previous managing director of the Dortmund economic development agency, won the election with 51.97 percent of the vote with a total of 451,710 eligible voters at 32.61 percent.

Westphal stands for the approach of a caretaker policy, he wants to make the city future-proof, be it in traffic planning, but especially in terms of digitization. For example through digital citizen services, through fast internet in companies, schools and households.

“But we are only a digital city if we emancipate ourselves from the big data corporations and maintain our independence, remain in control of our data and if we teach ourselves the technology and the culture of the digital together,” emphasizes Westphal. His predecessor Ulrich Sierau did not run again this time.

Greens conquer Aachen and Bonn

In addition, there were great successes for the Greens: In North Rhine-Westphalia they could conquer the executive chairs of the town halls for the first time in two metropolises: In Aachen and Bonn, their candidates were ahead in the runoff election for the mayor’s office after counting all voting districts. In Aachen, the Green candidate Sibylle Keupen left her CDU competitor Harald Baal (32.6 percent) well behind with 67.4 percent.

Won the runoff election of the mayoral election in Aachen clearly: Green candidate Sibylle Keupen Photo: dpa / Rolf Vennenbernd

In Bonn, the Green candidate Katja Dörner won with 56.3 percent of the vote against incumbent Ashok-Alexander Sridharan (CDU), who came to 43.7 percent. This means that the Greens’ soaring is becoming more and more stable at the municipal level, while the SPD is more likely to lose.

The Green candidate Daniela Schneckenburger came third in the first round in Dortmund. A general meeting of the Greens recommended after negotiations with both candidates to vote for the CDU applicant.

“The SPD did not show any concessions on any of the central points of conflict,” explained the chairman of the NRW Greens, Felix Banaszak, and added: “But there is no SPD subscription to the executive chair in the town hall and democracy needs a change. Dortmund needs the change. ”

There was great disappointment in the SPD – also because they supported the Green candidate in the runoff election in Bonn. Some see this as further harbingers of a black-green coalition after the next federal election in 2021. There were runoff elections in other municipalities on Sunday, the results of which are eagerly awaited.

CDU candidate Stephan Keller wins in Düsseldorf

In Düsseldorf, the SPD mayor Thomas Geisel admitted his defeat in the runoff election against the CDU candidate Stephan Keller. Keller received 56 percent of the vote; Incumbent hostage came to 44 percent.

Happy about the counts of the first polling stations: Stephan Keller, CDU candidate in Düsseldorf Photo: dpa / Bernd Thissen

In Cologne, incumbent Henriette Reker (independent) competed against Andreas Kossiski (SPD). After counting almost all voting districts, Reker was ahead on Sunday with over 60 percent of the votes, according to the city, and thus achieved an unassailable lead.

There are runoff elections for the top two winners wherever in the first round on September 13th none of the candidates got more than half of the votes. In 15 independent cities there is a fight for the post of mayor and in 11 districts for the district offices.

SPD loses approval in home country

There are also runoff elections for mayors in more than 100 cities belonging to the district. But almost everywhere the Social Democrats have to face the fact that they are rapidly losing approval in their home country – flickering in the ventricle. On average, only 24.3 percent voted nationwide in the first ballot in mid-September for the party that ruled North Rhine-Westphalia for decades.

Not only since then has it been rumbling in the state association, there is a power struggle over the right course between state chairman Sebastian Hartmann and his opponent, parliamentary group leader Thomas Kutschaty. The state executive meets on Monday.

It is explosive: The federal chairmen Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans are pursuing different goals, they are the mirror image of the split in the party, like the state SPD. SPD country chief Hartmann pursues a pragmatic political approach, for which Walter-Borjans also stands: The SPD as the caretaker party, while the left-wing camp in association with the Jusos often gets caught up in identity politics or in issues that bypass the reality of life on site.

Esken recently refused to give Hartmann verbal support. According to information from the daily game, she relies on Hartmann’s opponents in the NRW-SPD, who want to push the party even further to the left and are strangers to Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz.

The pragmatists in the regional association consider Kutschmaty’s office manager Peter Marchewski to be the driving force behind the attempts to shift accents, which are supported by the NRW lawyers and their previous boss Jessica Rosenthal. Rosenthal wants to take over from Kevin Kühnert at the head of the federal jusos in November.