Dortmund (Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund advanced with two goals in the first half and controlled his nerves during the 2-1 victory over Razen Pal Sport Leipzig, to lead the German Football League and maintain his perfect career in 2023, which includes eight consecutive victories.

With a penalty kick from Marco Reus and a deflected shot by Emre Can, Dortmund excelled in the first half before Leipzig narrowed the deficit through Emil Forsberg late in the second half.

The Ruhr Valley team, who visited Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, leading 1-0 in the first leg, were very effective, scoring two goals from just three shots into the goal throughout the match.

Dortmund, who has won ten matches in ten matches in all competitions this year, has 49 points, three points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich, who face Stuttgart today, Saturday.

Leipzig suffered its second defeat in four league matches, to remain in fourth place with 42 points.

Reus said, “We are very happy. We were afraid until the end, but I would rather win than play well with a loss.”

“We had a great desire to come out on top and keep up the pressure,” he added.

The host was lucky not to concede an early goal, after Christopher Nkunku, the Leipzig striker, who started for the first time since November after a long injury, failed to take advantage of two chances.

Contrary to the course of the match, Dortmund opened the scoring in the 21st minute, when Royce was fouled by Janice Blasvish, and the Dortmund captain successfully executed the kick, becoming the second-highest scorer in the club’s history with 159 goals.

He doubled the lead before the break with Emre Can’s 20-metre shot, which deflected slightly in the 39th minute.

Leipzig regained control in the second half and scored a deserved goal through Forsberg in the 74th minute, following a low cross pass.

Despite the many opportunities, Leipzig, who faces Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 after a 1-1 first-leg tie in Germany, was unable to equalize.

“It was a match of the highest level,” Forsberg said.