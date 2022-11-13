Berlin (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hunts-Joachim Watzke has admitted that his club is unable to compete with the elite European clubs seeking to sign the brilliant young midfielder Jude Bellingham.

He revealed in an interview with the German newspaper “Bild” that Dortmund will hold talks with the player after the World Cup in Qatar, which begins next Sunday.

Watzke, who has held the position at Dortmund since 2005, said: “We will hold talks with Bellingham when the World Cup is over. We will ask him if he wants to stay or leave.”

“However, if major European clubs enter the line, we cannot afford a big financial battle.”

The 19-year-old joined Dortmund in the summer of 2020 from Birmingham City, with a contract until 2025.

He took the captaincy in several matches in the domestic league and the Champions League this season, and coach Gareth Southgate called him to the England squad that will participate in the World Cup in Qatar.

Dortmund is sixth in the league after losing its last two games, nine points from leaders Bayern Munich.