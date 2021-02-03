E.in illegally operated clothing store with counterfeit branded goods, which had opened in lockdown, has been closed by the police in Dortmund.

As the authority reported on Wednesday, the officials had received the reference to the store with “heavy traffic” on Monday. In front of the – locked – door there were already “various labels of clothing items by well-known designers”.

The tenant wasn’t there – but there were twelve customers inside. “In their hands are shopping bags with goods that have already been paid for, as well as clothing that they have just tried on,” said the police.

As it turned out, the clothes in the 50-square-meter store were all plagiarism. The police made sure everything and is now investigating the operator of the business on suspicion of tax stealing and the violation of the trademark protection law.