The advance on Friday of the 23rd day of the Bundesliga is in fact the big match of this round for the German championship. Borussia Dortmund, first in the standings on equal points with Bayern Munich, host Marco Rose’s Leipzig at Iduna Park, fresh from two wins in a row and only four points behind the yellow and blacks.

THE PREDICTION: 1 + Over 2.5 — Borussia have won all of their last nine official matches, projected themselves back to the top in the league and also prevailed in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea. He has regained awareness, and now he doesn’t set limits, also because he’s a goal machine at home. In the last three Bundesliga matches played in front of his fans – against Herta, Freiburg and Augsburg – he has scored 13 goals, conceding only five. Leipzig is proving to be no less, they have grabbed the fourth position in the standings with 42 points. The numbers relating to goals scored and conceded are the same as the opponents, 45 and 27 respectively. However, the hosts boast the underdogs. Starting from this assumption, we still expect an avalanche of goals in which matches in which the second best attacks in the championship after Bayern will face each other: the 1+Over 2.5 combo is worth 3.00 on Sisal, 3.10 on Snai and Better. See also The 4 players who must improve their level for America to get out of the losing streak

SPRINT START — Going to take a look at the latest matches between Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig, you will notice a certain trend that the gialloneri confirm from game to game: a good number of goals already signed in the first 45′ of the game. The same goes for the opponents: against Eintracht Werner’s goal after six minutes, against Werder Bremen Forsberg’s goal. And then that of Henrichs with Union Berlin. It could go on indefinitely. The conditions for the Multigol 2-3 first half seem to exist: the odds are 2.60 on Sisal, 2.65 on Better.

QUOTES — As anticipated, the home team enjoys the favors of the forecast. The 1 sign is worth 2.20 on Sisal, reaching a maximum of 2.28 on Netbet. Leipzig’s away victory, on the other hand, is able to pay up to 3.00 times the bet on Betfair (2.95 on Planetwin). X is the least probable result: the fixed threshold is 3.70 on Snai, 3.80 on Better. As for goals, bettors are convinced that there will be at least three: Over 2.5 is worth 1.57 on Sisal and Goldbet, 1.61 on bet365. The opposite scenario – the Under – stands at 2.38 on Betfair. There is really little doubt that both teams score: the Goal is worth 1.53 on bet365 (1.50 on Planetwin), against the No Goal, at 2.50 on Betfair. See also CIGT | Misano: Urcera and Di Amato take Race 1

THE MARKERS — Haller’s return and Adeyemi’s explosion of talent have been major factors in Borussia Dortmund’s performance. They are the two main suspects to sign the match scorecard, for both the odds are 2.50 on Sisal (6.00 if first scorers). Also watch out for Modeste, at 3.00 on Snai. On the other hand, Nkunku, Andre Silva and Werner have more chances than the other Leipzig members to score: the odds that consider them to be goalscorers are, respectively, 2.75, 3.00 and 3.00. On Snai the situation is a bit different – 3.25, 3.15 and 3.20 – but the three names that the Dortmund defense will have to note remain

PREVIOUS — Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig have faced each other in the Bundesliga on 13 occasions, six of which ended in victory for the gialloneri. Five triumphs of the opponents and two draws complete the balance. The last precedent dates back to September 2022 and ended with Leipzig’s trio trimmed at home to Dortmund. The most recent match played at Iduna Park also had the same outcome: 1-4 in April 2022. Borussia’s last success dates back to 8 May 2022: in that case, Reus and Sancho made the result 2-0 , only to be recovered by Klostermann and Olmo: Sancho scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute. See also Nairo Quintana breaks down in tears on the podium after an ovation from the public, video

