Once again. One more time him. Once again, it was Erling Haaland who had to come to the rescue of his Borussia Dortmund to avoid what would have been a ridiculous cupbearer against Bundesliga second division Paderborn. After the VAR annulled the Norwegian star somewhat in the discount of regulation time and, giving rise to much controversy, in the same action awarded a penalty in favor of Paderborn that served to send the tie to extra time, Haaland reappeared. He shook himself, made the final 3-2 in 95 and put BVB into the Pokal quarterfinals. Dortmund is too small for him, which was, is and will be what the Norwegian boy wants. It has no roof.

Those who only saw the first quarter of an hour of the crash would not have given credit if they had put the TV back on seventy minutes later to see how the extension was running. The BVB was a gale and, in just 16 minutes, it seemed to sentence the game thanks to two deserved goals from Can and Sancho. Borussia came too easily against a Paderborn who, yes, managed to compensate and, with the passing of the minutes, was finding spaces in the defense of the team led by Terzic. Srbeny and Antwi-Adjei warned, but the black-yellows managed to go to the changing rooms without fitting in.

The Paderborn didn’t care. He followed his own, understood that the Borusser defense offered him spaces to get back into the tie and, finally, He did it through Justvan. The BVB was shaking and Baumgart’s pupils took notice. They pulled their courage to stand in Borusser territory for the final ten minutes and found the equalizer in a scene that couldn’t be more curious. Haaland made it 3-1 on a counterattack, so much so that it was canceled by VAR due to Passlack’s previous kick on Schönlau in the Borussia area. Penalty. Owusu did not forgive. The party went to extra time. And Haaland appeared to shoot the contra. It was necessary that a shot from Justvan cleared the area in the last breath that would have put the tables again and so did the boy. Does everything.