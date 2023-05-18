Dortmund (dpa)

Press reports stated that the German club, Borussia Dortmund, is looking to sign Frenchman Enzo Lee in Lorient midfielder as a replacement for English international Jude Bellingham, who may leave the club this summer.

And the newspaper “Bild” indicated that Dortmund is seeking to sign Lee VO Edson Alvarez, the Dutch player of Ajax Amsterdam.

Lee, 23, scored 6 goals this season for Lorient, one of the midfield clubs, with whom he has a contract until 2024, but he is seeking to leave his French team this summer, according to the Bild newspaper.

It was reported that the value of the transfer deal for me in may reach 15 million euros. And “Bild” indicated that Dortmund may face competition with Napoli, the Italian champions, and Brighton, England, in contracting with the French player. Dortmund did not comment on the speculation, but sporting director Sebastian Kehl said last week that it was very difficult to “replace the great player” Bellingham, even if a lot of money was paid.

Bellingham, 19, has a contract with Dortmund until 2025, but speculation is growing about his desire to leave this summer, amid growing interest on the part of Real Madrid to include him, in a deal that could reach 120 million euros.