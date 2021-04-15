Berlin (dpa)

Borussia Dortmund in German football feels that the referees have failed to properly apply the handball law in the match they lost to Manchester City 1-2, in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, and now the team’s focus is on returning to the competition next season, and whether He could have kept Erling Haaland with the team.

Emre Chan, the German defender of Borussia Dortmund, was frightened after he was awarded a penalty for touching the ball with his hand in the match against Manchester City, even though the ball went out of the player’s head before touching his arm.

And at this time Dortmund were ahead with a goal scored by young player Judd Bellingham in the first half.

The penalty kick, which was in the 54th minute, was decisive, especially since the referee’s technical referees supported the penalty kick, despite the amendments that occurred on the rule of hand touching.

Chan said, clearly, the game changed, after the score became 1-1, I touched the ball with my head before anything, and then it landed on my hand.

Thanks to Phil Foden’s shot in the 75th minute, Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1, the same result of the first leg, but Dortmund still felt upset because of the two matches this role, and Bellingham had scored a goal that was controversially canceled in Manchester.

Interim coach Eden Terzic said: “We were not very fortunate with the refereeing decisions in both matches.

Dortmund can be comforted by the fact that it was a match for one of the major European teams, and that the team appeared better in the Champions League than it did in the German Bundesliga this season.

Dortmund occupies fifth place in the domestic league with six rounds remaining until the end of the season, and the team is seven points away from fourth place, the last place to play in the Champions League next season.

The return to the elite competition in Europe may be a factor in the club’s attempts to keep the superstar striker Erling Haaland with the team.

Media reports said that a number of clubs are considering joining the player, including Manchester City, who will have a vacant seat in the attack with the departure of Sergio Aguero at the end of the season.

“Everyone writes that Erling Haaland will play next season for Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​or for this or that,” Hans Joachim-Fatekze, chief executive of Dortmund, told the BBC before Wednesday’s game.

He added: The only way is to see where he will play after the first of next September. I think I know where he will be, but that is all I have to say.