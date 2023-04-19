Berlin (dpa)

The insurance company “Signal Iduna Park”, which owns the name of the stadium for the German football team Borussia Dortmund, criticized the banners recently raised by the fans that highlighted the old name of the stadium, describing it as unacceptable and a source of great inconvenience.

Previously, it was called the Festival Stadium, but the name has been changed to Signal Iduna Park since 2006, with a contract extending until 2031, which was said to generate 100 million euros ($109.6 million). The crowd’s banners before the match against Union Berlin, which was held two weeks ago, had the slogan “Always the Westphalian stadium.”

“For me, this is unacceptable, given how long we have supported this club for a long time and stood by it when others did not want to give it a dime,” Ulrich Letterman, CEO of Signal Iduna, told the newspaper “Ruhr Nachrichten”.

He was referring to Dortmund’s near bankruptcy at the time Signal Iduna bought the name rights to the 81,000-seat stadium. The company, which is among the old sponsors of the club, also owns 6 percent of the shares. Letterman described the banners as very disturbing and asked for more understanding and acceptance from the public, adding that a certain part of the public supported the design of these banners. He said, “Accept the conditions that we have… Signal Iduna Park is called Signal Iduna Park until 2031. I would like to see a more appreciative approach that takes into account the interests of both parties.”