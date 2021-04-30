Hamburg (dpa)

When Borussia Dortmund meets with the team of Holstein Kiel tomorrow, Saturday, in the semi-finals of the German Cup, this confrontation will be the first two games decisive for the success or failure of Dortmund in this season. Dortmund will meet the team Holstein Kiel tomorrow in the golden box of the Cup, and then host the Leipzig team the following Saturday in the German football league (Bundesliga). The two matches seem very decisive in the success of the current season for Dortmund, as the team needs to win tomorrow in order to qualify for the Cup final, to become one step away from crowning the only title currently available to it this season. The team also needs to win the Leipzig game the following Saturday, to support its chances of competing for one of the top four in the Bundesliga, which guarantees it to participate in the European Champions League next season. But Dortmund’s task in the two matches will not be easy at all, as they meet tomorrow with the Kiel team, which is active in the second division and has nothing to lose, and who previously ousted Bayern Munich from the second round of the cup competition. Dortmund will also meet the following Saturday with the second-placed Leipzig team in the Bundesliga. Dortmund is fifth in the Bundesliga table with 55 points, just one point behind Eintracht Frankfurt and two points behind third-placed Wolfsburg. Dortmund, led by great young striker Erling Haaland, appears to be the strongest candidate to win tomorrow’s match, and reach the cup final scheduled for May 13 in Berlin. Dortmund may find themselves in a new confrontation with Leipzig after only five days of their confrontation in the Bundesliga, where Leipzig will meet Werder Bremen in the other match in the golden box of the Cup. Dortmund sports director Michael Zork confirmed: We want both, to qualify and go to Berlin. Our results in the Bundesliga have improved recently, but we have not qualified for the Champions League yet. He explained that his team has repeatedly reached the cup final in Berlin in recent years and that he enjoys participating in the cup final. He said: It will be a big step, and an important step in Berlin to confirm our return. It’s the chance to win a title this season. Dortmund fought in the cup final five times between 2012 and 2017, and won the title in 2012 and 2017, bringing its tally to four titles in the history of the competition. Zork indicated that reaching the final and winning the title for Dortmund is the clear goal of coach Eden Terzic, the coach of the team. It appears that Dortmund has regained some stability recently this season, with the team winning the last four matches in the Bundesliga. But the team refuses to rely on this completely and consider the confrontation as a foregone conclusion against Kiel tomorrow. “Not many teams beat Bayern,” Terzic said. Terzic does not see any advantage for his team against Kiel, despite the pressure of matches for Keel due to the quarantine period due to the Corona pandemic. Keel played only two matches after returning from quarantine, while the cup match tomorrow will be the first of the seven or eight matches the team will play during the period from the first to the 23rd of next May. And in the event that the team ascends to the Bundesliga rise and fall extension, it will play two more games, on 26 and 29 May. Keel is currently fourth in the second division, leaving him with three postponed matches for the remaining three teams that are on the table. In the event that these three matches are won, the team will advance to the second place, which may help it achieve the dream of going to the first division for the first time in its history. Kiel is also looking forward to defeating Dortmund, to become one step away from realizing the dream of winning the cup for the first time in its history. The team’s manager, Ole Werner, described the fitness level of his players as not perfect, but as good as possible. He added: It is special to play an official match like this against Dortmund. We will muster all our strength to provide the best possible performance in this match.