FC Barcelona had presented on Tuesday evening and has been waiting for the next opponent since then. On Wednesday evening, Borussia Dortmund accepted the invitation. In fact, the BVB crisis in the Bundesliga is allowed to travel to Catalonia for the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League in the second week of April. Because the recent in the 0-1 against Augsburg, Dortmund, Dortmund won her round of 16 at the French club OSC Lille quite convincingly with 2: 1 (0: 1), turning a backlog and made the mue 1-1 out of the first leg, you can now get into the semi-finals against the Spanish table leader around his German coach Hansi Flick, the former BVB-Stürmer Play Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

Like the first leg, Dortmund also dominated the second leg over long distances. However, Lille had already taken the lead in the 5th minute. In the first half, the Borussians awarded five huge opportunities, but did not deserve it. In the second round, Captain Emre Can brought BVB back into play with the 1-1, before Maximilian Beier scored the celebrated 2-1 goal in the 65th minute.

For the second time in succession and for the sixth time since 2013, when they later lost the final against FC Bayern Munich in London, the Dortmund are in the quarter -finals of the Champions League. This is a strong balance sheet and does not really fit the end of the world, which is currently there with the Borussians in the Bundesliga. As is well known, BVB is only tenth and seven points away from the fourth place that would be necessary for a new royal class qualification in the coming season.

Dortmund is an unsettled team these days, but the black and yellow in France were able to shake off their black and yellow in France despite the unsuccessful start of the game. As in the past season, when Dortmund reached the final against Real Madrid (0: 2), the team also compensates for a Maue Bundesliga season with respectable Champions League appearances this year.

The game in Lille was less than five minutes old, when the Dortmund was already 0: 1 behind. Karim Adeyemi and the right -back Waldemar Anton had covered the ball back and forth in the forward gear. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was also caught on the wrong foot at the shot of Jonathan David and had to let the ball roll through his legs. However, BVB reacted strongly to the setback. Pascal Groß (17th), Julian Rerson (19th), Julian Brandt and Guirassy (20th) received the most promising opportunities to equalize within a very short time, but everyone failed unhappily. Because a header from Groß (45+1.) Even gently only the crossbar stroked, the Dortmunders went into the break with a behind.

This time, however, the doubts did not stroke them. The superiority paid off in the second half. The former Dortmund Thomas Meunier brought down the too slightly falling Guirassy in the penalty area, whereupon can be equal to 1-1 in the 54th minute. In the 62nd minute, ADEYEMI gave the lead with a cracker to the crossbar, before the 65th minute Beier, who had been preferred on the left wing in front of Jamie Gittens, drogs the ball under the crossbar.

The acclaimed triumph could bring back urgently needed self -confidence. The Dortmunders in the Bundesliga table have nine teams in front of them, around seven of them they play until the end of the season – and have to a certain extent in their hands to qualify for the next Champions League. However, the Borussians do not have much time to celebrate after their triumph in Lille, and they play at RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.