Borussia Dortmund is still waiting to know the state of health of its player Julian Ryersonwho remains under medical observation after an illness suffered in the match against Barça as reported this Monday by the German newspaper Bild.

As the information from the aforementioned media advances, without official confirmation from the club, Ryerson was substituted at half-time after collapsing in the locker room.a somewhat more serious version than the brief justification offered by the club: the “circulatory problems” that allegedly motivated his change.

And, after the incident, the footballer He was taken to the hospital as quickly as the match ended.nothing communicated by the club in one of the usual injury reports.

Now, for fear of a similar situation, the team would be waiting for the doctors’ approval to have a player. already absent this weekend in Sahin’s eleven.