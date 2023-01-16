Berlin (dpa)

Borussia Dortmund’s football director, Sebastian Kehl, revealed that he had given striker Youssoufa Moukoko a deadline that expires within days, to decide on his future.

The 18-year-old German international contract, Mukoko, expires next June. The German Bundesliga competition will resume from next Friday after the end of the winter break for the competition, and Borussia Dortmund will meet Augsburg next Sunday evening.

“Yousova can now accept this offer and commit to Borussia Dortmund, otherwise we will part,” Kale said in remarks to Kicker magazine, which was published today, Monday.

He added, “Yousova and his advisors know that we are awaiting a decision during this week, because we would like to settle the matter before the next stage of the league, so that the player can fully devote himself to the upcoming sporting challenges.”

It was reported that a large number of clubs from outside Germany were interested in obtaining Mokoko’s services.

“He’s had tremendous support from us and he’s worked really hard to make it happen,” Keel said.

He continued, “Now we have been striving for several months to extend the contract with him because we are completely convinced that this club and this group are suitable for Yusova’s sporting aspects. We made him a very attractive offer that gives him room for development.”

Mokoko, who was born in Cameroon, joined Borussia Dortmund in 2016, and achieved a huge goalscoring record throughout his career with the club’s different age groups, and was on the German national team’s list in the 2022 World Cup that was held in Qatar.

Kele said: “There are limits for us as a club. We have shown those limits. Now it is his turn to show commitment.” It should be noted that talks are also underway regarding the contracts of veteran players Marco Reus and Mats Hummels, which also expire in June.

Kele said it is normal not to sign long-term contracts with a player when he reaches a certain age.