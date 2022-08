After the forced stop for Haller – testicular cancer – Borussia Dortmund are looking for a striker to replace the former Ajax. Among the names on the list of executives, there are also former Serie A strikers Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek, last year at Fiorentina. The Bild tells it, according to which the other profiles followed are those of Modeste and Thuram.