BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – On the hunt for a place in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund (BVB (Borussia Dortmund)) has already suffered a setback. The runner-up was defeated by SC Freiburg 1: 2 (0: 0) on Saturday and thus lost further ground to the competition in the Bundesliga. The table runner-up RB Leipzig managed a 3-0 (1-0) mandatory win at the last FC Schalke 04, for whom the situation in the relegation battle is becoming increasingly gloomy. VfL Wolfsburg claimed third place with a 2-0 (1-0) at FC Augsburg. Bayer Leverkusen improved to fourth with a 5-2 (2-0) win against VfB Stuttgart.

The penultimate FSV Mainz 05 drew hope for the rescue in the race to stay in class with a 1-0 (1-0) against Union Berlin. Defending champion FC Bayern had already consolidated their lead in the standings with a 1-0 win at Hertha BSC on Friday evening.

For the alleged Bayern challenger from Dortmund, however, things are not going according to plan this season. In Freiburg it was the third away defeat in a row. Wooyeong Jeong (49th minute) and Jonathan Schmid (52nd) gave the Breisgauers a 2-0 lead with a double strike before young star Youssoufa Moukoko (76th) made it exciting again. But in the end the Freiburg team cheered.

Once again, the Schalke team had nothing to laugh about, and the lightning debut of new signing Shkodran Mustafi in defense didn’t help either. Nordi Mukiele (45th + 3), Marcel Sabitzer (73rd) and Willi Orban (87th) scored an ultimately problem-free success for the guests from Leipzig.

The Wolfsburg-based company continues to present itself as strong and efficient. Striker Wout Weghorst (38th) and Ridle Baku (59th) secured the fourth league win in a row with their goals in Augsburg.

It was really turbulent in Leverkusen. After the cup embarrassment at Rot-Weiss Essen, the Werkself managed to make amends with a goal festival. A double from Kerem Demirbay (18./31.) Got the hosts on track early. Leon Bailey (56th), Florian Wirtz (68th) and Demarai Gray (84th) followed suit later. Sasa Kalajdzic (50th / 77th) was twice successful for Stuttgart.

In contrast, it was a tough afternoon in Mainz. Moussa Niakhaté (22nd / foul penalty) gave Rheinhessen the three important points. Union played in half two after the yellow-red card for Nico Schlotterbeck (54th) in the minority./hc/DP/fba