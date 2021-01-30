Well, if you have a holey defense for years and no player holds the bunch together, you just get the receipt – that’s just the way it is this season. #BVBFCA #Dortmund – Dennis_toe (@DeeTeeCJ) January 30, 2021

#bvbfca Thank you #BVB that was well defended. Why does Akanji only go there and the rest are watching !? Are they all fed up? More struggle, please, and little play around – Deinjo (@JdmJrg) January 30, 2021

The scene was very reminiscent of previous appearances by the black and yellow. It was not until the 19th minute that the hosts were able to create an opportunity. And only because the video assistant intervened. Iago had taken a hand in a shot by Reyna in the penalty area. Correct decision and Halland stepped up. Unlike Marco Reus, he hit the goal, but aimed too precisely. The penalty hit the crossbar. That was the opportunity to compensate. A few minutes later Haaland failed again with a header from six meters to Gikiewicz. The Augsburg keeper parried with a great flight action.

BVB has to shake off the stupid goal and the missed penalty and find answers. The processing of setbacks now has to be done within the 90 minutes of the game and cannot always be carried between the games.#BVB #BVBFCA – Michael o # O (@kalle_otto) January 30, 2021

What I really like at BVB today: Sancho very often keeps the width to the left, often looking for one-on-one. Guerreiro can play so variably, sometimes running behind, sometimes undermining and sometimes going into the center in the combination game. It doesn’t work that way on the right. #BVBFCA – Christoph Albers (@ch_albers) January 30, 2021

The best Dortmund of the last few weeks hits. Now just defend and then it can be something #BVBFCA – Julius Eid (@Juliuswithe) January 30, 2021

Bad squad? Bad coach? Bad mentality? I see here at #bvb first and foremost just absolutely no luck either. #BVBFCA – Florian (@Flohfroh) January 30, 2021

Total dropout when conceding a goal, missed penalty and still an actually decent performance. There must be #BVB just somehow fight for victory now, no matter what goes wrong. I am cautiously optimistic for HZ 2 #BVBFCA – Julius Eid (@Juliuswithe) January 30, 2021

Sancho rewards himself for a great game! Finally the well-deserved leadership#BVBFCA – Marc (@ MarcFigo7) January 30, 2021

The ball of #Guerreiro was just as simple as it was ingenious. #BVBFCA – Ball circulation (@ball circulation) January 30, 2021