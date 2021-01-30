Borussia Dortmund wins against the FC Augsburg and improves in the table. BVB controls the game throughout the game. With the win, Borussia climbed to fifth place. FC Augsburg falls to 13th place in the table.
Goals: 0: 1 Hahn (10th), 1: 1 Delany (26th), 2: 1 Sancho (63rd), 3: 1 Uduokhai (ET, 75th)
On paper the game seemed like a straightforward affair. BVB tackled the task as a favorite. But the FCA had proven several times in the past that they are an unpleasant opponent for Dortmund. And that’s exactly how the game played in the first few minutes.
Delany and Brandt had two chances to take the lead right from the start, but Gikiewicz kept his box clean on both occasions. The Augsburg goalkeeper should also be tested more often in the further course of the game. The attacks came mainly on his gate. Haaland missed the first goal of the afternoon in the 9th minute of the game. His shot from a cross from Guerreiro missed the target. Unusual picture that he doesn’t fit it in the gate.
In the 10th minute of the game, FC Augsburg came dangerous for the first time in front of the Dortmund goal. And the Borussia did not defend that well. Iago can cross into the penalty area and Hummels is too harmless in the header duel against Niederlechner. From there the ball falls at Andre Hahn’s feet. The Augsburg striker quickly hits a hook and slows down briefly, only to then thrash the ball into the goal from eight meters. Hitz struck for the first time.
The scene was very reminiscent of previous appearances by the black and yellow. It was not until the 19th minute that the hosts were able to create an opportunity. And only because the video assistant intervened. Iago had taken a hand in a shot by Reyna in the penalty area. Correct decision and Halland stepped up. Unlike Marco Reus, he hit the goal, but aimed too precisely. The penalty hit the crossbar. That was the opportunity to compensate. A few minutes later Haaland failed again with a header from six meters to Gikiewicz. The Augsburg keeper parried with a great flight action.
Then the pressure from Dortmund paid off in the 26th minute. Delany was the first on the ball after a sharp free kick from Reus and headed it into the far corner. The Dane made a good game and was rewarded for it. After that, not much happened until half-time.
After the break it becomes clear why Borussia Dortmund was the favorite in the duel. The hosts played the guests against the wall. The possession of the ball was overwhelming and Augsburg sometimes struggled with difficulty from the clutches. But the right Dortmund goals were still missing. It seemed only a matter of time before Edin Terzic’s team hit the goal.
Reyna barely missed a header in the 55th minute, but Sancho made it better in the 63rd minute. Guerreiro sent the Englishman behind the last Augsburg chain with a world-class chip ball. Sancho ran away and put the ball from close range in the far corner. A great hit, for which the template provider in particular should receive praise.
BVB now seemed to have the game completely under control. The attack attempts of the FCA were mainly intercepted by the strong six Delany and so brought calm into the game. Ironically from one of the now rare Augsburg advances, the decision was made in the 75th minute. Borussia captured the ball from a throw-in by the Fuggerstadt team and Bellingham sent Haaland onto the outside lane. The Norwegian ran through to the baseline and crossed with pressure in the middle. Udoukhai only directed the ball into his own goal when trying to clear. The decision for Borussia Dortmund, who keep the ball in their own ranks until the end.
In the end, BVB wins somewhat happily against FC Augsburg. Nevertheless, Edin Terzic can be proud of his team to have shown such a performance after the results of the last few weeks. The only downer is the hit, which comes across as completely unnecessary. Borussia Dortmund is still a long way in defensive work, but the form curve is clearly pointing upwards.