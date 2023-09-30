Berlin (AFP)

Borussia Dotmund continued its awakening and temporarily took the lead, with a valuable victory over its host Hoffenheim 3-1, at the opening of the sixth stage of the German Football Championship.

Niklas Volkrug, Marco Reus, and Norwegian Julian Raijson scored the goals for Dortmund, which played with ten players from the 71st minute, after its Algerian international defender, Ramy Bensebaini, and Croatian Andrej Kramaric were sent off from a penalty kick for Hoffenheim’s goal.

It is the third win in a row for Borussia Dortmund and the fourth this season without a loss, raising its score to 14 points, and temporarily snatching first place by one point ahead of former leaders Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund was the first to score through its newly arrived striker from Werder Bremen, international Volkrug, when he took advantage of a ball from Julian Brandt that bounced off the chest of American defender John Anthony Brooks, prepared in front of him inside the area and shot it to the left of goalkeeper Oliver Baumann (18).

Hoffenheim won a penalty kick when veteran captain Mats Hummels obstructed midfielder Anton Stach inside the area, and Kramaric successfully converted it to the left of Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Koppel (25).

Royce gave Borussia Dortmund the lead again, taking advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper, following a cross pass, which he followed with his right “on the fly” into the goal before the end of the first half.

Koppel saved his goal from the equalizer by clearing a header from close range, and the crossbar hit the crossbar from a direct free kick by Robert Skov. Dortmund suffered a painful blow when its Algerian international defender, Ramy Bensebaini, was sent off in the 71st minute, after receiving two warnings in four minutes, but they knew how to maintain their lead. Rather, he dealt the final blow to the hosts with a third goal, scored by Rayson with a wonderful individual effort from his team’s midfield. He passed more than one player and penetrated into the area, before shooting the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Baumann “95”.